Population projected to become more ethnically diverse - Stats NZ

Friday, 28 May, 2021 - 11:45

New Zealand’s population is projected to become more ethnically diverse over the next two decades, Stats NZ said today.

"While all ethnic group populations are expected to grow over the next two decades, the broad European ethnic group is projected to have the slowest growth," population estimates and projections manager Hamish Slack said.

"Different growth rates between ethnic groups reflect different rates of birth, death, and migration."

In the median projection, the ‘European or Other’ ethnic group will reduce its population share from 70 percent in 2018 to 64 percent in 2043. All other ethnic groups are projected to increase their population share. The broad Asian ethnic group will have the largest rise, increasing from 16 percent of the population in 2018 to 26 percent (about 1 in 4 residents) by 2043.

Ethnic shares also vary significantly by age. For example, in 2018, MÄori represented 27 percent of New Zealand's youngest 0-14 years age group but only 7 percent of the 65+ years age group.

The ethnic group populations overlap because people can and do identify with multiple ethnicities. As a result, the ethnic shares sum to more than 100 percent. This overlap is projected to increase as more people identify with multiple ethnicities, especially at younger ages.

For more information about the drivers of these changes see National ethnic population projections 2018(base)-2043.

MÄori and Asian ethnic group populations projected to surpass 1 million

As released in December 2020, New Zealand’s total population could reach 6 million in about 20-30 years (see New Zealand’s population could reach 6 million by 2050).

The Asian and MÄori ethnic group populations are both projected to surpass 1 million, in 2024-2027 and 2028-2032, respectively. The MÄori population growth is driven by above average birth rates combined with a young age structure, while the Asian population growth is driven by migration.

The Asian population is projected to grow faster than the MÄori population and surpass it in the early 2020s. The individual ethnic groups within the broad Asian population group, such as Chinese and Indian, are projected to remain significantly smaller than the MÄori population group.

The Pacific population is projected to surpass 0.5 million people in 2026-2031 followed by the Indian subgroup of the Asian population after the mid-2030s.

National ethnic population projections give an indication of the size and age structure of future populations by ethnic group usually living in New Zealand. They indicate possible outcomes based on different combinations of fertility, mortality, migration, and inter-ethnic mobility assumptions. The projections consider current policy settings, COVID-19 impacts, and historical population trends. They do not try to anticipate future major policy changes which may affect population change.

