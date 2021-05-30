NZTech wins Hi-Tech award, expanding technology throughout NZ

Sunday, 30 May, 2021 - 08:26

NZTech has won a key New Zealand Hi-Tech award for its efforts in creating a socially and economically prosperous New Zealand underpinned by technology.

The large not for profit organisation won the best contribution to the New Zealand tech sector award at the gala event in Auckland on Friday night.

NZTech works to help improve the government’s understanding of technology and partners with government to help develop the critical foundations for a successful digital nation, such as tech in education, access, connectivity, cyber-security, digital trade and exports.

Chief executive Graeme Muller says he was thrilled for all those involved with NZTech to receive the award.

"We have grown into 20 tech associations and have more than 1000 member businesses and organisations in our national alliance that collectively employs more than 10 percent of the workforce.

"We work to connect tech ecosystems, organisations and passionate people with each other and create a coordinated national voice for technology.

"Our efforts with government is to grow a digital nation that includes cybersecurity, digital education, talent development, trade policy and help grow tech exports.

"NZTech developed Techweek as a neutral national platform to help inspire people into the tech sector and showcase our best tech to the world. Last week, we helped run more than 370 Techweek events throughout the country and online reaching tens of thousands of people.

"Through our ongoing relationship with government, NZTech was active in the introduction of digital technology into the New Zealand curriculum.

"We continue to work on increasing the investment in upskilling teachers to increase uptake of digital technology education across New Zealand.

"After our digital skills research released in January we are working closely with the Ministry of Education on helping increase student demand for tech education and create new pathways into high paying tech careers."

NZTech has a board level focus on improving the New Zealand tech ecosystem’s diversity and inclusion. The diversity and inclusion sub-board has developed a diversity survey to help tech firms improve their own diversity.

The board has started the process of integrating Te Tiriti into its constitution to better support the participation of Maori in New Zealand’s tech and digital future.

The TechWomen community runs ShadowTech, a programme which works with education to partner hundreds of year nine and ten girls with a tech woman for a day to experience work in a tech firm.

This year it expanded to ShadowTech Teachers to take teachers into tech firms to better understand tech career opportunities.

NZTech, with support from its members, continues to grow and deliver impact to back more prosperous hi-tech in New Zealand for all Kiwis.