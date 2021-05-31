Nelson’s Seifried Estate takes top honours for Sauvignon Blanc

Monday, 31 May, 2021 - 13:02

Nelson’s Seifried Estate family winery has taken top honours for its 2020 Sauvignon Blanc at the prestigious Royal Easter Show Wine Awards 2021, winning the title of Guala Closures Champion Sauvignon Blanc.

This newest accolade from the Royal Easter Show Wine Awards adds to the impressive medal tally for Seifried Nelson Sauvignon Blanc 2020, which has already been awarded ‘Best of Show New Zealand’ at the Mundus Vini Tasting in Germany 2020, Gold in the AWC Vienna 2020 International Wine Challenge, Gold in the Melbourne International Wine Competition 2020, and was rated 95/100 by Oz Clarke of Three Wine Men in the UK - his highest scoring wine of the New Zealand tasting!

"We are really quite blown away by this latest recognition of our 2020 Sauvignon Blanc," says co-winemaker Heidi Seifried-Houghton. "With Sauvignon Blanc making up 63% of New Zealand’s total wine production, our competition was fierce!"

Seifried has established a multi-vintage pedigree for excellence in Sauvignon Blanc including New Zealand Wine of the Year Awards 2019 Champion Open White Wine and Antipodes Champion Sauvignon Blanc 2019.

"On the back of an epic 2019 harvest, we were fortunate enough to have a second, long, warm and dry summer here in Nelson," says Heidi Seifried-Houghton. "We knew right from fruit set that it was going to be a good season - but then when New Zealand went into lockdown two days into our 2020 harvest, what was shaping up to be a fairly straightforward harvest got a lot more complicated!

"The additional challenges of harvesting grapes around strict new distancing rules made it a vintage we’ll never forget, but our team worked tirelessly to bring in beautiful, clean fruit. The focus for us as winemakers was to retain those gorgeous varietal flavours, where the purity of the vineyard is captured and bottled without too much interference.

"This wine really is an expression of where it’s grown. Luscious tropical fruit flavours, with just a touch of citrus freshness and herbaceousness. This latest accolade really supports our years of hard work, and dedication to growing and making the very best Sauvignon Blanc we can!"