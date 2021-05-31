MEETINGS 2021 event to inspire the future workforce

Monday, 31 May, 2021 - 13:30

Go with Tourism and Business Events Industry Aotearoa (BEIA) have teamed up for the MEETINGS 2021 exhibition to encourage event and venue employers to think about their future workforce and to give students a taste of business events.

On Thursday 3 June, the final day of the two-day tradeshow, 30 tertiary students currently studying tourism or hospitality will be hosted by Go with Tourism, the government-funded team striving to build the industry’s workforce.

The students will attend a career pathways seminar featuring event professionals from The Events Group, Park Hyatt Auckland, Parnell Partners Group and Go with Tourism, followed by a tour of the event floor where they will be introduced to exhibitors.

Go with Tourism Programme Director, Matt Stenton says it is important to showcase the various roles and opportunities available in the business events sector.

"Business events have generated hundreds of millions of dollars for New Zealand and are therefore a critical part of our Tourism and Hospitality industry. With our borders on the verge of opening back up, now more than ever we need to highlight the many amazing opportunities for students studying these subjects."

BEIA Chief Executive Lisa Hopkins says the business events sector needs more people and is committed to attracting talent looking for progression and a career.

"The business events industry is brilliant and offers plenty of scope for those with serious professional aspirations. We need all sorts - creative gurus, detailed organisers, comms specialists, business leaders, shrewd negotiators, IT and tech savvy entrepreneurs as well as hospitality legends," she says.

"By partnering with Go with Tourism, we are supporting the future of our industry and I can’t wait to welcome the students to MEETINGS, so they can see for themselves how awesome our industry is."

Go with Tourism will host a booth at MEETINGS 2021 to speak with visitors and fellow exhibitors about recruitment and attraction opportunities. Matt Stenton will also feature on a scheduled panel to discuss recruitment and the current climate of New Zealand tourism.

MEETINGS 2021 takes place at the ASB Showgrounds in Auckland, 2-3 June 2021.