Smartshares 'implements Bloomberg solutions to enhance ETF portfolios'

Tuesday, 1 June, 2021 - 11:34

Bloomberg today announced New Zealand’s leading ETF provider, Smartshares, has selected Bloomberg’s solutions to significantly enhance its portfolio management and trading capabilities.

Smartshares uses AIM, a leading order management system (OMS), for enhanced portfolio analytics and risk management, trade execution, post-trade matching and compliance, and BSKT, to automate ETF creation and redemption process. The integration between AIM and BSKT enables Smartshares to significantly enhance its ETF portfolio management and trading capabilities and allow for long-term scalable growth across its funds business, which now has more than $5 billion Funds Under Management (FUM).

Smartshares CEO, Hugh Stevens, said, "We see this partnership as a major step forward in offering an institutional quality passive investment management capability across our ETFs and unlisted funds. Over the past year we’ve seen significant growth in interest of ETF’s from both investors and advisors and are very much looking forward to working closely with Bloomberg - as the first in the Asia-Pacific Region to be using these systems, to deliver better outcomes for our customers and clients."

Bloomberg’s AIM is a leading order management system (OMS) that offers multi-asset capabilities for enhanced portfolio analytics and risk management, trade execution, post-trade matching and compliance and supports every stage of the investment lifecycle. BSKT automates the creation and redemption of baskets of ETFs. Together, the two solutions create a streamlined and efficient workflow that enhances ETF portfolio management by simplifying this complex investment process on a single interface resulting in significant cost efficiencies and a reduction in operational risk.

Phillipa Thompson, Bloomberg’s Head of APAC Buy-side Enterprise sales, said: "We’re excited to partner with Smartshares in providing innovative technology solutions. ETF management workflows can be incredibly complex, involving interactions with many third parties that support trade matching, reconciliation, and execution. Bloomberg’s AIM and BSKT will allow Smartshares to have a more simplified process in connecting all parts of the workflow related to ETF creation and redemption."

Bloomberg AIM, a leading order management system is part of Bloomberg’s Buy-Side solutions, which include AIM, PORT and PORT Enterprise. These solutions are used by some of the largest asset managers, hedge funds, insurance companies, pension funds and government agencies and now ETF issuers. AIM is used by nearly 15,000 professionals at over 900 client firms in over 90 countries to manage more than $17 trillion in assets.