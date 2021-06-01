DHL Express backs Kiwi businesses amid delivery increases

Tuesday, 1 June, 2021 - 12:04

DHL Express NZ gets behind Kiwi businesses with new sign up initiative

- Shipping with DHL Express offers small and medium-sized New Zealand businesses more opportunities to reach the world

- DHL Express connects Kiwi businesses to the world via two dedicated trans-Tasman freighters that connect to DHL’s global freighter network

DHL Express, the world’s leading express service provider, is excited to launch ‘DHL Says Kia Ora to the World’, a campaign to give New Zealand (NZ) businesses the support needed to grow internationally. For the months of May and June, DHL Express is offering Kiwi businesses up to 40% off shipping when they set up a DHL Express account via DHLSaysKiaOra.co.nz.

As express delivery becomes the new standard for small and medium business growth, DHL Express continues to enhance its unrivalled international express shipping service. With two dedicated trans-Tasman aircraft connecting Kiwis directly to Melbourne and Sydney, and then to the rest of the world, DHL Express is well equipped to connect NZ businesses internationally.

DHL Express New Zealand Country Manager, Mark Foy, says "We are committed to helping Kiwi businesses reach more countries than ever before, in a faster and reliable manner. For us, service quality is our priority and we hope this campaign is the push Kiwis need to expand worldwide."

Following the lack of commercial aviation space for cross-border delivery services, as well as the exponential growth in e-commerce, particularly amongst small businesses, DHL Express launched an additional dedicated trans-Tasman aircraft, directly connecting Auckland and Christchurch to Melbourne. The new aircraft further bolstered DHL’s existing trans-Tasman express delivery capabilities, supporting the Auckland to Sydney freighter service with an additional 19 tonnes of freight capacity. Both trans-Tasman aircraft operate five services a week and offer the express industry’s fastest delivery time for shipments to Australia - Australian and New Zealand businesses benefit from a reliable shipment transit time of just one day.

The two dedicated trans-Tasman aircraft link directly with the global network of DHL Express freighters, connecting Kiwi businesses not just to Australia, but to the rest of the world. Furthermore, the new trans-Tasman aircraft adds to the list of investments DHL Express has made in New Zealand in the past five years; further expanding the robust DHL Express international network. With 23 dedicated aircrafts in its Asia Pacific fleet, DHL Express can connect New Zealand businesses to the world like never before.

DHL Express continues to provide reliable international shipping with their strong group network and experience, making it simple for Kiwi businesses to ship internationally with a full range of cross-border shipping services covering more than 220 countries and territories across the world.

Ongoing success in the New Zealand export industry sees key sectors continue to flourish, such as manufacturing, agriculture, electronics, fashion, engineering and e-commerce. DHL Says Kia Ora to the World

The campaign heroes are some of DHL’s frontline workers across multiple international markets an features a series of taglines connecting local NZ regional towns to major global cities such as "Levin to London" and "Nelson to New York".

"Our message is simple - DHL Says Kia Ora to the World. Anywhere from Levin to London or Nelson to New York, DHL has your back. With international growth being a barrier for so many NZ businesses, we’ll continue to help NZ businesses go international," continues Foy.

DHL Express already offers a range of products and services and with their new campaign, they are providing small and medium-sized NZ businesses with greater access to the world by shipping their products faster and to more locations than anyone else.

As a business partner, DHL understands that businesses rely on quality service. DHL Says Kia Ora to the World could be the springboard that many Kiwi businesses need to experience the benefits of using DHL’s quality service. Businesses can apply here.