Waikato DHB IT outage update

Wednesday, 2 June, 2021 - 15:54

Waikato DHB has made significant process towards restoring technical systems in the face of the recent cyber-attack with a fuller understanding of what happened, and steps taken to safeguard against this happening again, says Waikato DHB Chief Executive Dr Kevin Snee.

"Alongside the work to resolve the attack itself we have also continued work in the background to start reinstating our key digital systems which will bring us much closer to routine operations."

This will mean staff and patients can expect to see radiation therapy service up and running as well as the inpatient management system which identifies patients and tracks and shares records within the clinical environment. Diagnostic services across the DHB’s radiology and laboratory are also expected to be online at this stage by the end of next week.

"Our current plan would see our hospitals digital capability improved by the end of next week. Although there will still be some way to go, this would be a big step on from the past weeks," Says Dr Snee.

"Work to restore affected systems will continue over coming weeks, which will allow us to progressively stand our services back up", says Dr Snee.

Waikato DHB has several hundred servers, many major network sites and many thousands of workstations and numerous mobile devices and specialist medical equipment.

"Over the last four days we have been able to restore just over half of our servers to a point that we have confidence that they are not compromised and have integrity to be put back into service. Alongside this we have implemented monitoring systems for our workstations that provide heightened security at a desktop level and have restored about 20% of our workstation network into operation.

"To provide assurance that the servers, networks and desktops are secure we’ve worked closely with international specialist services to systematically test and secure all items before they are reinstated", says Dr Snee.

"While services here will start moving closer to usual standard, it will be some time before we are fully functioning again so we do appreciate the public understanding."

Clinical services

DHB staff across all areas of the organisation have been continuing to work extremely hard to maintain services through manual processes in order to ensure continuity of care and safety for patients.

Emergency Departments across all our hospitals remain for emergencies only at this time. If you need immediate or urgent help, please continue to call 111. If it is not an emergency, please phone Healthline on 0800 611 116, visit your GP or local urgent care centre.

We encourage all patients to check our website for information about service availability. Acute surgeries are continuing to take place, planned elective surgeries will be carried out where they can be done safely, most outpatient clinics are going ahead, and child health clinics and telehealth services are operating.

Patients can also call us on 0800 276 216 or 07 839 8899. DHB staff are working hard to answer every call, but please be patient if you experience any delays.

IT services

IT staff are working with DHB clinical teams to restore affected DHB systems and progressively stand services back up.

Privacy

We continue to work with cyber and privacy experts to ensure we meet all our obligations to notify both patients and staff whose data may have been affected. We are also continuing to provide support through our dedicated helpline, which is available 24/7 on 0800 561 234, although no new privacy-related queries have been received in the last 24 hours.

IDCare can be contacted on 0800 121 068 for free support on how to protect personal information.

By the numbers

Waikato DHB procedures/patients (all hospitals)

ED Presentations

30 May - 290

31 May - 378

1 June - 306

Elective Surgery

30 May - 0

31 May - 108

1 June - 97

Acute Surgery

30 May - 19

31 May - 31

1 June - 44

Clinics (Outpatients)

30 May - 31

31 May - 2106

1 June - 1991