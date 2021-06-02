New owners for TOPP1 geothermal power station in Kawerau - Eastland

Wednesday, 2 June, 2021 - 16:32

Eastland Group today announced that their generation business has purchased the 26MW Kawerau TOPP1 geothermal power station from NgÄti TÅ«wharetoa Geothermal Assets (NTGA). The parties have entered into long term geothermal fuel supply agreements that will underpin plant performance, as well provide options to collectively develop new power stations in the future.

The purchase price paid was $83 million, with Eastland Generation taking over ownership of TOPP1 on 30th June 2021.

The sale sees both organisations furthering ambitions for expansion in the renewable energy space and decarbonising the New Zealand electricity market.

Eastland Generation already owns two plants on the Kawerau geothermal field: the 9MW Geothermal Developments Ltd (GDL) and the 25MW Te Ahi O Maui geothermal power stations.

Matt Todd, Chief Executive of parent company Eastland Group, said it was an important next step in the regional infrastructure company’s growth plans.

"The purchase of TOPP1 is key in enabling us to deliver on our strategy of 100MW of renewable generation by 2025. This adds scale to our portfolio and means we are becoming a truly significant developer, owner and operator of renewable energy in the New Zealand market.

"TOPP1 will provide operational synergies across our three geothermal plants. Importantly, our agreement with NTGA also gives us further development options on the Kawerau field."

NTGA is the largest direct use steam supplier in the world. The TOPP1 power plant was purchased from Norske Skog in late 2016, when the plant became surplus to the then owner’s capacity needs. As the steam supplier to the plant at the time, NTGA bought the asset to ensure the plant ran at full output to maximise the value of steam supplied.

NTGA is a wholly owned commercial entity of the NgÄti TÅ«wharetoa (Bay of Plenty) Settlement Trust (NTST).

The Chair of NTST, Karilyn Te Riini, said: "This transaction allows the TÅ«wharetoa group to grow the scale of our steam supply business. It also increases our financial capacity to both diversify our commercial interests and increase the level of support provided to our owners."

Communities benefit from new investment

Eastland Generation and NTGA share natural alignments in terms of their trust ownership structures, their kaupapa of development, and their focus on a transition to a low carbon future.

"Eastland Group is headquartered in TairÄwhiti and also operates local infrastructure businesses: the port, electricity lines company and airport," said Mr Todd.

"Our generation investments out of region bring an enormous amount of value back to TairÄwhiti.

"Firstly, they provide strong sector and geographical diversity. They deliver excellent returns to our sole shareholder Trust TairÄwhiti, to support regional wellbeing and economic growth. "Plus, we’re leveraging the returns on these investments and our specialist expertise to explore new renewable generation opportunities in TairÄwhiti itself - including solar, wind, and waste to energy plants."

Meanwhile, NTGA’s geothermal energy supply business provides long-term socio-economic benefits for NgÄti TÅ«wharetoa ki Kawerau, the wider Kawerau community, and the Bay of Plenty Region.

Eastland Generation and NTGA are committed to the sustainable management of the Kawerau reservoir, and champion a kaitiakitanga approach to operations. Their partnership will see them increasingly contribute to a low-carbon, sustainable future supplying renewable electricity to New Zealand.