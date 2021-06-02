New appointment release from Mortgage Express NZ - Aaron Cohen

Wednesday, 2 June, 2021 - 17:22

Mortgage Express Limited New Zealand announces the appointment of Aaron Cohen as a Mortgage Express branded mortgage adviser based in Wellington. Mr. Cohen provides mortgage advice through his company Knowhow Mortgages NZ Ltd.

Mr. Cohen began his career in the financial services industry in 1997, working for Prudential and Progressive brokers. Over the past 24 years, he has owned and managed his own businesses and worked as a qualified chef at the Regent Four Seasons Hotel.

Having re-entered the financial services industry in 2020 - when business took a downturn due to Covid-19 - Mr. Cohen looks forward to serving the Upper Hutt community and the Otaki/Levin regions.

"As a property investor myself, I have first-hand experience overseeing numerous renovation projects, complete rebuilds, as well as selling and buying properties and a completed subdivision," says Mr. Cohen.

"I believe these experiences will add value to my clients, who may be seeking recommendations to achieve their aspirations."

David Gopperth, General Manager of Mortgage Express, said "Aaron’s commitment to excellent customer service has stood him in good stead over the years."

As mortgage adviser, Mr. Cohen will be providing advice for home loans, construction loans, refinancing and refixing.

Mr. Cohen’s appointment is effective 15 May 2021.