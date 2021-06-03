Air New Zealand appoints Chief Digital Officer

Thursday, 3 June, 2021 - 10:01

After an extensive global search, Air New Zealand has appointed Nikhil Ravishankar as its Chief Digital Officer.

Mr Ravishankar is currently Chief Digital Officer at Vector New Zealand, having led the company’s digital and information technology function and its transformation programme since 2017. Prior to this he was Managing Director at Accenture New Zealand and Head of Technology Strategy at Telecom New Zealand (now Spark).

Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran says Mr Ravishankar will bring a wealth of knowledge and will be an excellent addition to the Air New Zealand executive team.

"Digital will play an important role in our recovery from Covid-19, and as a key pillar in our strategy, we’ve got big plans for what we want to achieve in the digital space. Nikhil’s industry expertise will ensure we deliver on what we set out to do.

"We look forward to welcoming Nikhil to the Air New Zealand team in September."

Mr Ravishankar is a member of the AUT AUTEUR Influencer Network, on the board of New Zealand Asian Leaders and an advisory committee member of The Blues Foundation. He holds a Bachelor of Science and a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) from the University of Auckland.