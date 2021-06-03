New appointment release from Mortgage Express NZ - Greg Hutchins

Thursday, 3 June, 2021 - 12:06

Mortgage Express Limited New Zealand announces the appointment of Greg Hutchins as mortgage adviser in Wellington. Mr. Hutchins provides mortgage advice through his company Hutchins Consulting Limited, which trades using the Mortgage Express Brand.

Mr. Hutchins has over 15 years’ experience in the financial services industry, having worked in retail lending and management in a banking environment both here in New Zealand and in the United States.

Along with past roles that include Banker, Bank Manager, Estate Company Manager, and Notary Public, Mr. Hutchins is a former NZ Army Regular Force Soldier and recipient of the NZ Army Commendation.

In 2008, Mr. Hutchins achieved the Silver Club for Bank of America, as one of the Premier Banking and Investment Client Managers, across the entire US.

Along with extensive experience and knowledge of the finance industry, Mr. Hutchins has completed the Residential Property Lending Strand NZCFS Level 5 Version 2, and follows a structured 6-step process to tailoring lending solutions for his clients.

David Gopperth, General Manager of Mortgage Express, said "We’re excited to have Greg on board. His depth of knowledge and range of experience will complement our growing team of mortgage advisers."

"I am excited about being able to help my clients achieve their goals, with access to all the different lenders that can provide solutions to fit their individual needs," said Mr. Hutchins.

Mr. Hutchins’ appointment is effective from 01 May 2021.

About Mortgage Express

Mortgage Express Limited, in operation since 1998, is engaged in the business of supporting Financial Advice Providers to access financial products and to market and promote their finance, mortgage and insurance broking and facilitation services.

Every Financial Advice Provider trades using the Mortgage Express brand and operates under the Financial Advice Provider licence held by Astute Financial Management Limited FSP641829.

Financial advice providers, trading under the Mortgage Express brand, have access to financial products offered by a wide range of lenders, and insurers and are helping New Zealand families buy their dream homes. Every year approximately $1 billion in loans are settled through the Mortgage Express branded financial advice providers. Mortgage Express Limited is owned by the Harcourts Group of companies, that operate in 10 countries around the globe.