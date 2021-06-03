Information gap hampering drive to decarbonise NZ businesses - Genesis Energy

Thursday, 3 June, 2021 - 12:31

New Zealand businesses are off the pace in reducing their carbon emissions and would benefit from a national plan and better tools to drive the transition to a low carbon future according to Genesis Energy and leading carbon and engineering consultants DETA.

Genesis Chief Digital Officer James Magill said there can be a big difference in tackling emissions between international companies that operate here and local businesses. Many offshore based companies already have targets, measuring and reporting in place while many Kiwi businesses aren’t yet in the starting blocks.

"It’s not a resistance to change, it’s an information and education gap. These businesses simply don’t know where to start," Magill said.

"This needs to change quickly for the country to reach our low carbon goals. Reducing emissions is the responsibility of businesses of all sizes across all sectors and energy efficiency will be critical."

Genesis today announced a pilot for a new digital platform that will help businesses measure their energy use, costs and emissions from electricity. Magill said this type of information was essential for businesses to develop a plan for reducing emissions.

"We feel a responsibility to help fill the information gap and enable businesses to develop and accelerate carbon reduction plans to support the country’s goal of a low carbon future. New Zealanders need more than a cheap price plan, they need data they can use to make meaningful decisions, "Magill said.

The development of the platform has been informed by results from work Genesis has already done using nearly 3,000 monitors across close to 40 sites and 33 schools. Further developments for the new platform are under way.

Genesis has partnered with Christchurch based carbon and engineering consultants DETA on more than 20 energy audits for medium to large companies as well as large scale decarbonisation projects across agriculture, manufacturing, tourism and local government.

DETA Managing Director Jonathan Pooch said over the last 18 months large businesses have gone from asking ‘why do we have to change’ to ‘where do I start and who can help.’

"There’s a growing awareness that change is not an efficiency play, it has to be strategic and needs long term thinking," Pooch said.

"We’re also seeing the impact of investors, customers and end users driving some of the change with their focus on sustainable outcomes. End users want to move quicker than retailers and distribution companies expect, and we’re only going to see this gain more momentum quite quickly."

A recent example of this was a company supplying warehouse space for a Genesis customer feeling the pressure to reduce its carbon emissions as much as possible, since its emissions would eventually impact their customers’ scope 3 emissions (indirect emissions from suppliers).

The challenge now is to engage, inform and mobilise New Zealand businesses. Key to this, Magill and Pooch agree, is to have a national plan mapped to 2050 that takes into account the energy requirements of different sectors that provides clarity for businesses to plan.

"A national plan that sets out the timings and sequence for transitioning over the next 30 years will help businesses identify the changes they have to make, line up the investment they will need and transition effectively, efficiently and economically," Magill said.

Factbox:

By the numbers:

Genesis has already delivered:

nearly 3,000 sensors across nearly 40 sites and 33 schools

20 energy audits across medium - large businesses

four transition roadmaps developed for large customers

identified 17,500 tonnes of carbon savings to date (=7,600 cars taken off the road)