Rabobank New Zealand Agribusiness Monthly June 2021

Rabobank’s Agribusiness Monthly provides timely insight into the outlook for seasonal conditions, commodity markets and key sectoral trends.
Read the full report
https://research.rabobank.com/far/en/documents/161106_Rabobank_NZ-Agribusiness-Monthly_June2021.pdf
Dairy
Is it still cheaper for China to import NZ WMP than source locally?
Beef
Reduced competition from Australia is helping to provide a firm pricing floor.
Sheep
We see upside potential for farmgate returns over coming months.
Downstream Markets
China’s food service recovery disappoints.
