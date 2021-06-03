Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Rabobank New Zealand Agribusiness Monthly June 2021

HomeBusiness
Contributor:
Fuseworks Media Fuseworks Media
Thursday, 3 June, 2021 - 15:30

Rabobank’s Agribusiness Monthly provides timely insight into the outlook for seasonal conditions, commodity markets and key sectoral trends.

Read the full report

https://research.rabobank.com/far/en/documents/161106_Rabobank_NZ-Agribusiness-Monthly_June2021.pdf

Dairy

Is it still cheaper for China to import NZ WMP than source locally?

Beef

Reduced competition from Australia is helping to provide a firm pricing floor.

Sheep

We see upside potential for farmgate returns over coming months.

Downstream Markets

China’s food service recovery disappoints.

All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.