Rabobank New Zealand Agribusiness Monthly June 2021

Thursday, 3 June, 2021 - 15:30

Rabobank’s Agribusiness Monthly provides timely insight into the outlook for seasonal conditions, commodity markets and key sectoral trends.

Read the full report

https://research.rabobank.com/far/en/documents/161106_Rabobank_NZ-Agribusiness-Monthly_June2021.pdf

Dairy

Is it still cheaper for China to import NZ WMP than source locally?

Beef

Reduced competition from Australia is helping to provide a firm pricing floor.

Sheep

We see upside potential for farmgate returns over coming months.

Downstream Markets

China’s food service recovery disappoints.