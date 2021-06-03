Tom Irvine appointed as Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tamaki

Thursday, 3 June, 2021 - 18:31

Auckland Art Gallery Toi o TÄmaki announces the appointment of Tom Irvine to the position of Deputy Director.

The position will have responsibility for ensuring the operational needs of Auckland Art Gallery are met in respect to finance, HR, security, capital projects, maintenance and systems improvement.

‘Tom brings to the Gallery a wealth of corporate, community and commercial expertise and experience.

Moreover he is a respected leader in TÄmaki Makaurau with an impressive track record of delivering on strategic objectives. I am excited by the potential of what we will achieve together, side by side,’ says

‘Tom brings a fresh perspective and considerable mana to the Gallery’s leadership team. His contribution to Auckland Art Gallery’s operational management will undoubtably create long-standing impact. I couldn’t be more pleased with the appointment and look forward to working closely with him to create a prosperous future for the Gallery.’

As a respected MÄori leader with strong Iwi and civic engagement experience, Irvine brings a deep love for TÄmaki Makaurau and its people.

‘Auckland Art Gallery Toi o TÄmaki provides such rich experiences for all the people of TÄmaki Makaurau, and I am looking forward to supporting the high standard of exhibitions, programmes, publications and more that the Gallery generates,’ says Irvine.

Most recently, Irvine was at Auckland-based hapÅ« NgÄti WhÄtua ÅrÄkei. In 2020, he had been appointed by Auckland Unlimited to Auckland Art Gallery Toi o TÄmaki’s Advisory Committee.

After being recently involved in supporting the Gallery in its framework surrounding MÄori outcomes, I’m thrilled to take on a role to further the vision and values of Toi o TÄmaki,’ says Irvine.

As Chief Operating Officer for NgÄti WhÄtua ÅrÄkei, Irvine worked with the tribal development arm to support social, cultural and environmental development projects, as well as promote community and stakeholder relationships.

‘I’m delighted to support the appointment of Tom Irvine as incoming Deputy Director, Auckland Art Gallery Toi o TÄmaki,’ says Auckland Unlimited’s Chief Executive, Nick Hill.

‘Tom’s personal leadership, operational management expertise and standing with mana whenua will be huge assets to the Gallery and Auckland Unlimited.’

Irvine will be stepping down from his current commitments and commencing his role as Deputy Director on 5 July 2021.