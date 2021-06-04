Hellmann announces 'dedicated Techtronic Industries investment'

Friday, 4 June, 2021 - 00:23

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics (HWL) has announced a $40 million lease and development investment with Auckland Airport to establish a new 19,200-square-metre ambient warehousing complex dedicated to multinational manufacturer Techtronic Industries (TTI).

The Green Star-targeted complex at 23 Landing Drive (Auckland Airport) is expected to deliver a new benchmark in efficiency, flexibility and functionality when commissioned in July this year, says HWL New Zealand Managing Director Chris McCagney.

"The ultra-high-stud, 16,000-square-metre ambient warehousing complex and 3200-square-metre cantilevered canopy will enable storage for up to 29,000 pallets at up to ten pallet levels high," says Mr McCagney.

"This long-term agreement further cements HWL’s business relationship with TTI, which is a world leader in global brands such as MILWAUKEE, AEG and RYOBI power tools, accessories and hand tools; RYOBI and HOMELITE outdoor products; EMPIRE layout and measuring products; and HOOVER, VAX and DIRT DEVIL floor care products.

"This will be the first ambient warehousing complex in New Zealand to be fitted with the latest K48 sprinkler heads which allows roof height at 16.7 metres with racked storage up to 15.2 metres - considerably increasing storage density without installing in-rack sprinklers throughout the entire warehouse."

Mr McCagney says in addition to the green aspects of the facility - "which are huge" - a key driver has been to fully consider wider supply chain trends "here, overseas and within TTI".

"This has enabled us to build in flexibility and scale to adapt and grow as TTI’s requirements of tomorrow develop.

"For example, the complex will have no columns as well as enhanced floor specifications. This will allow for future investments in innovative robotic-based material handling and automation solutions to support TTI’s high-volume customer orders, high-volume unit output and high storage density.

"This new complex has also been designed in two separable portions divided by a speed-wall, further enabling TTI operations to be phased and scaled."

TTI Australia and New Zealand Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer Grant Edhouse says the development will be vital to accommodating his business’ continuing, rapid expansion in New Zealand.

"We needed a new facility with a longer-term contract logistics arrangement to support our future growth," says Mr Edhouse.

"The extended height, capacity, operational efficiency and flexibility of the complex has been specifically developed to cater for TTI’s needs for a considerable period of time. By consolidating our operations into this new complex, we will be able to optimise and future proof our supply chain to the benefit of our retail partners and end users of our products.

"This new complex is also a great example how you can create a really exciting form of architecture within a functional industry build, and it supports the desire of both HWL and TTI to lead the way in quality of facilities and workplace."

Auckland Airport General Manager Property and Commercial Mark Thomson has welcomed a second, notable HWL/airport development within The Landing Business Park, which combined will provide the logistics firm with a circa 34,000-square-metre footprint.

"Hellmann had a vision to develop an environmentally-sustainable and highly-efficient facility both for their staff and clients - which was perfectly in keeping with Auckland Airport’s aspiration for The Landing Business Park," says Mr Thomson.

"When completed, this will be an exceptional facility and we are thrilled to be Hellmann’s real estate partner for this project."

Mr McCagney says the long-term agreement with TTI further enhances a long-standing business relationship between the parties.

"HWL has been successfully providing TTI with contract logistics services in New Zealand since 2013. We are delighted to support TTI who are recognised worldwide for superior quality, outstanding performance, safety, productivity and compelling innovation - all traits that sit very well with the privately-owned Hellmann Family business which first took root 150 years ago."

All TTI product groups are to progressively exit HWL’s main complex at 2 Landing Drive by August and then from a secondary facility during the third quarter of the year to complete transition to the new complex.

Mr McCagney adds that the new development will provide HWL with opportunity to explore new growth opportunities at 2 Landing Drive.

"We will continue to forge into industries where there is complexity, and we have the expertise as well as reputational and capability advantage."