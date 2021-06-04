Economic commentator Brad Olsen to speak at Focus on Breakfast event

Friday, 4 June, 2021 - 10:45

Post-COVID challenges and opportunities to be aired at business breakfast

He’s one of New Zealand’s youngest and more prominent economic commentators, and this month Brad Olsen is heading to Hawke’s Bay as a special guest for the upcoming Focus on Business Breakfast in Hastings.

The Focus on Business series is a regular event hosted by Hastings District Council that gives local business people the opportunity to network, learn and be inspired by a wide range of speakers.

Olsen is senior economist at Infometrics and a familiar face to many due to his regular appearances in print, radio, online and televised media - providing information and insights to businesses, decision makers and the public.

Currently he’s focused on the economic effects of COVID-19 and the reimagination of the New Zealand economy as jobs are lost, business practices change and a "new" normal emerges.

Ahead of his visit to Hastings, he said Hawke’s Bay had been one of the best regional economic performers since COVID-19, assisted by growers and farmers providing a firm economic foundation that’s kept local momentum.

"That’s not to say all parts of the Hawke’s Bay economy has seen this strength, with tourism activity still recovering, but healthcare, construction, education and manufacturing jobs are all higher than pre-pandemic."

At the breakfast he will talk about the economy both in Hawke’s Bay and across New Zealand - how different industries and regions are experiencing the recovery, and what new trends have emerged in the local economy since COVID-19 has hit. "I’ll also examine how the local economy in Hastings and across Hawke’s Bay is going at present, and the outlook for the regional economy."

He said the aim was to give business leaders and the public an opportunity to take a break from their busy lives, to "pop their heads up" and have a look at what new trends have emerged since the "old normal" was disrupted, and what might be around the corner.

"With more information in their minds it might hopefully allow them to make better decisions in the future."

The Focus on Business breakfast is being held at Functions on Hastings at Toitoi on June 23 at 7am.

Tickets cost $35 per person and can be purchased at www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/focusonbusiness