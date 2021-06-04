Unisys have acquired Unify Square

Friday, 4 June, 2021 - 11:22

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS), a global IT solutions company, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Unify Square, the leading experience management provider for secure collaboration and communications platforms, for $152.5 million on a cash-free, debt-free basis. Unisys is funding the transaction with cash on hand.

The transaction, which is expected to close today, will enable Unisys to leverage Unify Square’s Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) offerings to help advance its experience-focused digital workplace services solution set.

"The acquisition of Unify Square will enhance Unisys’ digital workplace services business to drive increased revenue growth and improved profitability and cash flow," said Peter Altabef, chair and CEO of Unisys. "The UCaaS market, in which Unify Square operates, is expected to be among the fastest-growing segments of the digital workplace services market. Unify Square’s capabilities will enable Unisys to deliver higher-value solutions to its clients that enhance their productivity and employee satisfaction. The acquisition is expected to be accretive to adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted free cash flow by 2023, with a de minimis impact initially."

"Unisys and Unify Square hold a shared vision for how businesses can more easily adapt to the new reality of a hybrid workforce," said John Case, CEO, Unify Square. "Unify Square’s goal is to empower our enterprise clients with a complete set of software and services that allows them to provide seamless, secure experiences to employees. Together with Unisys, we will have a unique opportunity to help more enterprises thrive in this new digital workplace environment."

A Powerful Solution for Seamless, Rapid, Enterprise-wide Collaboration

The integration of Unisys’ and Unify Square’s digital workplace services capabilities will help clients achieve seamless collaboration and experience parity through excellent employee experiences and agile ways of working that enable innovation any time, anywhere and on any device. Unisys and Unify Square will now be able to help clients achieve outcomes through:

Accelerating transformation. Companies can now accelerate their digital workplace journeys, quickly and seamlessly moving from legacy on-prem communications platforms to modern cloud-based collaboration applications with less disruption and with immediate benefits.

Proactively assessing experience through real-time analytics. Companies can now actively assess, analyze and improve employee experience across multiple platforms while enhancing IT operational performance with real-time analytics.

Enabling comprehensive governance and management. Through built-in compliance and security capabilities, Unify Square solutions provide a policy framework and robust functionality to create policies to simultaneously cover all collaboration platform security and lifecycle management scenarios.

"As we continue to navigate through uncertain times and new ways of working, the most successful organizations will be the ones that cultivate agile, dynamic worker experiences and work environments," said Amy Loomis, research director for IDC’s Future of Work Agenda practice. "Leaders must work across functions to develop the workplace infrastructure, support, policies and procedures that will enable employees to securely access the people, tools and data they need any time, anywhere and from any device. The acquisition of Unify Square by Unisys provides the software, services and support leaders will need to support hybrid work models of the future."

Unisys Digital Workplace Services

Unisys Digital Workplace Services deliver advanced workplace solutions to help clients transform their digital workplaces and create exceptional end-user experiences. Unisys InteliServe™ incorporates change-management capabilities and a user-centric design to deliver a frictionless employee experience that easily plugs into human resources, finance and business applications. In February 2021, for the third consecutive year, Gartner positioned Unisys as a Leader in its Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America report.

The purchase price is subject to customary adjustments based on closing cash, indebtedness and working capital. For disclosures and definitions related to any Unisys financial metrics referenced in the attached, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted free cash flow, please see the Unisys 1Q21 earnings release, available on the company’s website. Clearsight Advisors, Inc. acted as an exclusive financial advisor to Unify Square.