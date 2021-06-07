SEN announces State of Origin broadcast coverage

Monday, 7 June, 2021 - 19:06

Sports Entertainment Network today announced a complete line up for all your State of Origin broadcast coverage, no matter who you barrack for, SEN digital and broadcast platforms have you covered.

SEN fans will be spoilt for choice with the three calls to sit side by side on the SEN app in branded tiles. The three calls will be available through parochial lens of: Blues Radio, Maroons Radio and a Neutral SEN Origin call for all fans.

SEN 1170 drive host Joel Caine will spearhead ‘’SEN origin and its hard and fast’’ neutral call alongside 300 gamer Brett Kimmorley on 1170 SEN Sydney, 1116 SEN Melbourne and 1629 SEN SA plus across Western Australia.

Die-hard Blues fans can hear the unashamedly biased ‘’Blues Radio’’ call from two all-time greats - Steve Blocker Roach and Jimmy Smith on the SEN app and throughout more than 20 regional NSW stations and 2SM Sydney, plus SENTracks’s own 1575 Wollongong.

Queensland faithful supporters can hear a parochial ‘Maroons Radio" call from game greats and expert commentators including Origin and Kangaroos legend Gary Belcher, 2003 Grand Final hero, Scott Sattler and leading commentator Mark Braybrook on the SEN app and over 15 regional QLD stations, plus SENTrack stations Brisbane 1053 AM and Gold Coast 1620 AM.

SENs Content Manager, Jeremy Markham said ‘’The State of Origin rugby league series has always been a titanic mate versus mate, state versus state rivalry. SEN will deliver the call through both our broadcast and digital platforms, and we’ve lined up first class commentary team, loaded with the best play-by play callers and experts.

SEN will also add two bespoke shows to its line-up this year both Origin Fever shows will air from 6-7pm in their respective markets, Monday to Wednesday of origin weeks.

Origin Fever: True Blue - 1170 SEN Sydney hosted by Jimmy Smith and Brett Kimmorley.

Origin Fever: Queenslander - 1620 SEN Gold Coast Hosted by Jason Mathews and Gary Belcher.

These will occur:

June 7, 8, 9 (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday ahead of Game 1)

June 21, 22, 23 (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday ahead of Game 2)

July 12, 13, 14 (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday ahead of Game 3)

The programming comes on the back of the recent SEN recruitment of Queensland origin great Cameron Smith, while NSW origin greats such as selector Greg Alexander are also heard across the SEN airwaves.

In addition to audiences listening on SEN radio stations, sports fans across the country continue to consume content outside of traditional broadcast platforms with strong growth across the SEN App, sen.com.au and podcasts.

SEN closed out May with a 21.22% increase in podcast downloads month on month. NSW achieved impressive growth across all of their digital assets when looking at year to date stats in comparison to the same period last year, there has been 168% growth in live streams and a 116% growth in the unique NSW audience, as well as a 60% growth in NSW news article consumption on the website and app.

May digital highlights below:

Audio consumption

2.69m podcast downloads

349,000 unique listeners

1.57m audio streams across SEN app and website

Page views

9.49m page/screen views across SEN website and app

5.05m article page views across SEN.com.au and SEN on apple News.

Video consumption

7.13 m video across SEN app, website and social media platforms