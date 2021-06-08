PHD strengthens specialist skillset, bolsters senior leadership team

Tuesday, 8 June, 2021 - 12:26

Today, PHD Media is delighted to announce the promotion of Abby Parkin to PHD general manager, and the appointment of Nigel Cherrie to head up TransAct an e-commerce offering for clients. The new appointments further strengthen PHD’s ability to help their clients navigate an increasingly complex marketing and media world.

Parkin’s new role will support PHD’s senior leadership team in the management of the agency and ensure the continued focus on client relationships and delivery.

CEO, Nikki Grafton says she is thrilled to see Abby take on this new and deserving role. "Abby has been an integral part of the team for almost 10 years; she is an incredible operator who always adds value, finds solutions and brings a huge amount of passion to what she does."

Parkin’s role is effective immediately.

Cherrie recently joined the PHD team to spearhead the development and roll out of TransAct an e-commerce focused business. Prior to joining he held senior UX roles in both IAG and Southern Cross.

"Having Nigel join the team is fantastic for PHD Group. He brings a wealth of digital experience to the agency and the creation of TransAct helps us continue to diversify the services we can provide for our clients", adds Grafton.

TransAct is a natural addition to the agency, especially given the rapid pace of change that has occurred in the last 12-18 months.