Only 29% of employees are satisfied with their current benefits - Hays

Tuesday, 8 June, 2021 - 14:14

Just 29% of New Zealand employees are satisfied with their current benefits, according to recruiting experts Hays.

Based on findings in the recruiter’s FY21/22 Hays Salary Guide, regular flexible work practices, career progression opportunities and training are the top three non-financial benefits employees want when looking for a new job.

This follows news that the value of salary increases this year will be less than skilled professionals believe their performance is worth, creating a salary expectation gap between employers and employees.

"With the value of salary increases set to be minimal, reviewing and rolling out additional benefits can help bridge the salary expectation gap, allowing employers to reward staff when they don’t have the salary budget to do so," says Adam Shapley, Managing Director of Hays in New Zealand.

"The challenges of the past year prompted many skilled professionals to pause and consider what they truly value in their life and career. As a result, certain benefits have become increasingly important to staff attraction and can help an employer stand out from others to secure the top talent.

"With most employees dissatisfied with their current benefits, there is also an urgent need for organisations to review packages to retain top talent."

79% of employees want regular flexible working

According to findings in the Hays Salary Guide, regular flexible working is the top benefit employees now want, nominated by 79% of respondents. This includes flexible working hours, location of work or working practices.

Over half (54%) want career progression opportunities and 50% want internal or external training.

Ongoing learning and development (49%), over 20 days of annual leave (39%) and mental health and wellness programs (21%) are also valued.

Underscoring the importance of flexible working to candidate attraction and retention, well over half (64%) of today’s office-based professionals say they’ll look for a role offering hybrid working when they next job search.

Meanwhile, 48% of employees who are currently looking or planning to look for a new job in the next 12 months say a lack of promotional opportunities is one key factor motivating their job search, behind only an uncompetitive salary (50%). No wonder, then, that career progression, development and training are highly valued benefits by skilled professionals today.

New pandemic-induced benefits

The Hays Salary Guide also found that employers have offered new benefits to employees over the past year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Providing hardware to support remote working, such as headsets, computer monitors and printers, was at the top of the list, offered by 65% of employers.

Meanwhile, 50% provided staff with laptops, 32% provided a desk and chair for use at home, another 32% paid or contributed towards the cost of WiFi, 21% allocated budget for staff to buy their own home office supplies and 19% gave additional days off work for wellbeing.

The Hays Salary Guide is based on a survey of close to 600 organisations in New Zealand and more than 500 skilled professionals.