Alain Samaha is new President for Teletrac Navman

Tuesday, 8 June, 2021 - 15:33

Accomplished technology leader brings growth and transformation experience to the global telematics provider

Auckland, New Zealand, 8 June 2021 - Teletrac Navman, a leading global telematics software-as-a-service provider that leverages the latest location-based technology for managing mobile assets, today announced the appointment of Alain Samaha as President. An accomplished technology leader with more than 20 years of experience, Samaha has a proven track record of delivering growth, redefining go-to-market strategies and transforming businesses both organically and inorganically.

"I am pleased to welcome Alain to the team. His extensive technology and portfolio enhancement experience is well regarded in the business world, and we look forward to scaling with him at the helm of Teletrac Navman," said Mark Morelli, CEO of Vontier, Teletrac Navman’s parent company. "Alain’s leadership and background in hardware and software development in multiple industries and markets - including building commercial capabilities in smart cities, SaaS, big data analysis, IoT, and enterprise asset management software - will continue to advance our telematics growth and evolution strategy."

"I am thrilled to be joining such a talented, innovative and hard-working team that we have here at Teletrac Navman," Samaha said. "We are on the forefront of the digital transformation in the fleet and transportation industries utilising the most advanced technology from artificial intelligence to predictive analytics for real time decisions. Our future is bright."

Samaha holds an MBA from Haas School of Business at University of California, Berkeley, a master’s degree in Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering from Stanford University, and bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the American University of Beirut, Lebanon.

About Teletrac Navman Teletrac Navman is a global, market-leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider leveraging AI and machine learning to drive next-generation mobile asset and fleet management. Powered by AI to turn real-time data into decisions, Teletrac Navman’s specialised solutions deliver businesses with simplified, smart, predictive and actionable insights to help enhance productivity and profitability. Its fleet and asset management technology uncovers and simplifies information that would otherwise go unseen, helping customers reduce risk and confidently move their business forward with certainty. It tracks and manages more than 550,000 vehicles and assets around the world. The company is headquartered in Orange County, CA, with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico. For more information visit www.TeletracNavman.co.nz.