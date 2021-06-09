Innovative storage space marketplace launches in New Zealand - Sharewel

Wednesday, 9 June, 2021 - 11:00

Sharewel, an innovative storage space website-based marketplace designed with the sharing economy in mind, begins operations in New Zealand this month.

The concept behind the Sharewel marketplace is to connect renters who are looking for storage with people, or hosts, who want to rent out idle space in their homes or offices as temporary storage. Sharewel will turn this excess space into convenient, accessible storage with minimal costs for renters and into a profitable asset for hosts.

The inspiration for Sharewel came from the recognition that New Zealand’s population is growing and there is increasing demand for housing, while the average floor area of new homes consented declined from 200 square metres in 2010 to 158 square metres in 2019, according to Stats NZ.

In addition to enriching the lives of individuals and cities and countries, Sharewel will advance the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goal of Sustainable Cities and Communities.

"In an age of diminished living space due to population growth, what we need to achieve a more affluent lifestyle is to allow individuals, businesses, communities and even entire countries to use their space more efficiently," said Shingo Hoshino, the founder and CEO of the New Zealand company.

Unused home and office space that people can register with a free listing on Sharewel is almost unlimited and includes attics, basements, sheds, bedrooms, closets, meeting rooms, reception areas and parking lots. Sharewel hosts can determine the charges for the space they provide.

People looking for storage or a parking space can use filters on the site to search for a storage type, size and accessibility. Bookings can be made between one and 85 days per space in advance.

Hosts have up to three days to accept a request. If accepted, renters will be charged in full, and an automatic booking confirmation is sent out. If for any reason a request is declined or the host doesn’t reply within the three-day waiting period, no charges will be made to an account.

All payments go through the Sharewel site, guaranteeing on-time payments; credit cards are the only payment option.

Hoshino said he considers Sharewel a community and suggested that users of the site complete a profile with an optional photo of themselves. Including a personal profile, he said, allows participants to express who they are to other members of the Sharewel community. Additionally, he said, a profile reassures hosts and renters that the person they are dealing with is genuine.

"As a network reliant on trust, this simple recommendation will greatly improve your luck and success as a host or renter," Hoshino said.

Sharewel is powered by Arateco Systems Limited, which was established in 2021 by Hoshino.

Arateco is a combination of the Japanese word "Arate," which means new and the first three letters of economy.

Arateco Systems Limited was established to make the sharing economy one of the new systems and concepts that will support the development of New Zealand’s economy. Hoshino said that utilizing idle assets lying dormant in the region can also help solve regional and national issues.

To register as a host or renter, or to learn more about the Sharewel marketplace, visit www.sharewel.co.nz.