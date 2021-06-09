Insurance Council of NZ launches te reo name - Te Kahui Inihua o Aotearoa

Wednesday, 9 June, 2021 - 12:15

Kua whakamÄoritia te ingoa o Te Kaunihera Inihua o Aotearoa ki - Te KÄhui Inihua o Aotearoa

The Insurance Council of New Zealand is proud to launch is official te reo name - Te KÄhui Inihua o Aotearoa.

Tim Grafton, CE ICNZ, says; "ICNZ and its members recognise just how important it is to acknowledge the diversity of New Zealand, our unique culture and values that are intrinsic to who we are as New Zealanders.

"We’re privileged to have our own national language and we want to make sure we reflect the country and people we represent. This year we are focusing on our use of Te Reo MÄori, and the first step has been translating our name."

ICNZ’s te reo name - Te KÄhui Inihua o Aotearoa - translates to ‘the insurance association of New Zealand’. This supports ICNZ’s stated purpose ‘to help New Zealanders better understand and benefit from general insurance’ and its commitment to ensuring its resources are accessible to all New Zealanders.

ICNZ is committed to incorporating greater use of New Zealand’s official languages. This was seen with the translation of our Fair Insurance Code in April 2020, with copies in Te Reo MÄori, New Zealand Sign language and audio available on its website.

Grafton says, "Our team have also completed te reo training, so we are more confident to use te reo every day. We are excited to continue to grow our understanding and use of Te Reo MÄori across all the ways we engage with New Zealand.

During the rest of the year, you can expect to see more Te Reo MÄori across ICNZ’s communications, especially on icnz.org.nz and the ICNZ social channels.