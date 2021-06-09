'Why Does Money Matter?' FSC launches school video competition

Wednesday, 9 June, 2021 - 15:02

The Financial Services Council [FSC] has today launched an exciting new competition for New Zealand school students.

The ‘Why Does Money Matter?’ competition asks students around the country to explain why money matters to them in a three-minute video.

"We want to foster conversations about money in schools, families and communities. The more we start talking about it, the better off we’ll all be," says FSC Chief Executive Richard Klipin.

"We’re looking forward to getting some really creative videos about why money matters to people."

Winning entries will receive $2,000 cash for their school, along with other prizes to be announced that will support financial literacy programmes. They will also have their entries screened at the FSC’s ReGenerations Conference in Auckland on 22-23 September.

From today, teachers can register individual students, groups, classes or their entire school, with unlimited entries available. Entries close on 20 August and there will be winners across five categories based on year groups.

To help teachers prepare for the competition, the FSC has linked up with the Sorted in Schools programme and financial education app Banqer to provide resources that will help them plan financial literacy-themed lessons and activities. These involve role-playing, practical budgeting activities and quizzes to help students discover their money personality.

"This project is a great opportunity to collaborate with other organisations to work towards a common goal: lifting the financial wellbeing of all New Zealanders," said Klipin.

"Raising awareness about the importance of financial literacy in schools is something that requires collaboration across the sector," concurs Kendall Flutey, Banqer CEO.

"We’re passionate about working closely with industry leading organisations to ensure all of our content is up to date and relevant. This empowers Banqer students to develop genuinely practical skills for the real world."

"Money will certainly matter in our students’ futures, so it’s great to be a part of this initiative from the FSC," says Sorted’s Tom Hartmann. "As always, it’s not about who has the most, but rather who can use their money best. That’s how money becomes a vehicle to achieve our life goals and dial up wellbeing."

The top entries are to be decided by a high-powered judging panel consisting of: Kendall Flutey, Banqer CEO and 2019 Young New Zealander of the Year; Alexia Hilbertidou, Founder and CEO, GirlBoss New Zealand; Genevieve Mora, Co-Founder, Voices of Hope; Sorted’s Managing Editor Tom Hartmann; and Tracey Cross, Partner, DLA Piper.

There’s no requirement that entries be ‘high-tech’ productions with entries being judged on their message, accuracy, passion, story, engagement and independent thought.

"What we’re looking for is a thoughtful story around why money matters - something creative," says judge Tracey Cross.

For more information and to register your interest, visit whydoesmoneymatter.co.nz and follow the Why Does Money Matter? Facebook page for updates.