Ready, Willing and now able to Work 9th June 2021 - Auckland Business Chamber

Thursday, 10 June, 2021 - 09:36

Government’s decision to relax, renew and extend working holiday, essential and seasonal worker visas is a victory for common sense, says Auckland Business Chamber CEO, Michael Barnett, who has campaigned with other Chambers for urgent action to allow the employment of a ready and willing workforce whose visas were expired or were waiting for approval to work here.

"Congratulations to Ministers Nash, Faafoi and O’Connor for their expediency in solving the visa issues that were crippling the hospitality, accommodation, retail, tourism and primary sectors who could not fill thousands of jobs to deliver the service, products and quality of experience customers’ demand," he said.

"Business will be relieved that government has their back. They can plan with some certainty to hire the people they need to reboot, contribute to economic recovery and extend the reputation and appeal of Brand New Zealand internationally," he said.