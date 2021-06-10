Foodstuffs North Island partners with NZ Food Network

Thursday, 10 June, 2021 - 16:01

Foodstuffs North Island is pleased to announce its ongoing food donor relationship with the New Zealand Food Network (NZFN), demonstrating its commitment to be Here for New Zealand and ensuring every New Zealander has access to healthy and affordable food.

Since February, Foodstuffs North Island has donated more than 346,484 meal equivalents to the NZFN, which includes more than 121,269kg of products such as UHT milk, olive oil, instant coffee and muesli. The donations were distributed via NZFN to their more than 40 food hubs around the country who are on the front lines helping New Zealanders become more food secure and ensuring they have the grocery essentials they so badly need.

The NZFN’s 44 registered Food Hubs are spread the length and breadth of the country, including the likes of the City Missions in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, Food Rescue Northland, New Plymouth Community Foodbank and Raahui Pookeke Kai Collective, to name a few.

Not only will these products help New Zealanders in need, but the donations also contribute to Foodstuffs’ ongoing efforts to reduce waste. Since February alone, the product donations from Foodstuffs has resulted in the diversion of 322,576kg CO2-e (CO2 equivalent) away from landfills. The partnership will see goods donated from all five of Foodstuffs North Island Distribution Centres.

"We’re thrilled to partner with the team at the New Zealand Food Network and continue to deliver on our commitment of being Here for New Zealand," says Chris Quin, CEO of Foodstuffs North Island. "Having recently moved into our new Landing Drive Distribution Centre, it’s great that we can utilise our new facilities and work together with NZFN, another South Auckland-based business, to ensure food that is still good to eat, but not suitable for retail, gets into the hands of New Zealanders who truly need it.

"Every single one of our New World and PAK’nSAVE stores around the country supports at least one food bank or food rescue partner, and our relationship with NZFN ensures we can fulfil our responsibility and social promise to ensure every New Zealander has access to healthy and affordable food."

The NZFN is a not-for-profit organisation, founded to act as a food rescue facilitator to provide people in need with healthy food, through sharing bulk surplus and donated food. They manage quality surplus and donated bulk food and distribute it to food rescue organisations, iwi and charities across New Zealand, so that they may help the communities they serve.

"Partnering with Foodstuffs North Island greatly assists with our surety of supply for the food hubs, the significance of which means we can continue to help New Zealanders in need access nutritious food," says Gavin Findlay, CEO of New Zealand Food Network. "Foodstuffs is known for supporting local communities, and this partnership will help make a difference in many New Zealanders’ lives."