NZ now on the map for EV manufacturers

Sunday, 13 June, 2021 - 19:30

Mark Gilbert, Chair of Drive Electric says, "Drive Electric congratulates the Government on today’s announcement of an incentive for electric vehicles, to go alongside new emissions standards.

"Taken together, the emissions standards and consumer incentive, puts New Zealand on the map for electric vehicle manufacturers. We are telling them, New Zealand is a serious market for electric vehicles and we want that supply. We are looking forward to them bringing in new ranges and models.

"For consumers, EVs are already cheaper over their lifetime than a petrol car, however the upfront costs are a barrier for the time being. This incentive levels the playing field between electric and petrol.

"It’s so important that we get EVs on the roads now, if we want to combat climate change. Any car bought today will be on our roads for the next 15 years. If that car is a petrol car it will keep polluting into the 2030s.

"The fleets owned by businesses and governments can also move more quickly towards electric vehicles. They will be an important source of secondhand EVs for New Zealanders.

"While the incentive is another important milestone, we cannot overlook the complexity of this challenge. We need electricity and charging infrastructure to meet new demand. We also need more walking, cycling, e-bikes and ride sharing. EVs alone won’t get us to a zero emissions transport system.

"We are looking for this detail in the Government’s response to the Climate Change Commission's report in their Emissions Reduction Plan. Drive Electric members stand by ready to assist."