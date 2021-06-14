Clarification on availability of fully electric (BEV) utes - MIA

Monday, 14 June, 2021 - 13:44

Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that despite comments by some Government Ministers this morning, manufacturers of current popular makes of utes have confirmed they will not have battery electric (BEV) utes of their brands coming to the market in the next 12 to 24 months.

Based on feedback from members of the Association, one or two brands are working hard to get in a fully electric ute, but our expectation is plug-in hybrid (PHEV) utes might become more widely available by 2025 and full battery electric (BEV) utes after that.

There are a range of BEV vans on the market now and we expect more models will become available in the next 12 to 24 months.

Speculation by Ministers of when models are coming to the market is unhelpful and potentially misleading. At worst it becomes a death nell to business continuity.

For more information on what makes and models of fully battery electric (BEV), plugin-

hybrid (PHEV) and non plugin hybrid electric vehicles on the market as of today can be found on the MIA website - https://www.mia.org.nz/Sales-Data/Vehicle-Sales#hybrid