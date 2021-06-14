SheEO Venture applications in Aotearoa are now open

Monday, 14 June, 2021 - 14:01

SheEO has put out the call for Aotearoa-based wÄhine and non-binary entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds who are working on the "World’s ‘to do’ list" to apply to become one of five selected 2021 Venture applicants. The successful five will benefit from the support of interest-free loans, business mentoring and the expertise of a global network of women and non-binary people.

The New Zealand branch of SheEO.World was launched by renowned Kiwi businesswoman Theresa Gattung in 2017 and to date has raised over $1 million, through the radical generosity of women Activators.

SheEO New Zealand network has propelled many wÄhine-led start-ups to great success once they enter this well-resourced, radically generous community. Gattung encourages new applicants in 2021 to visit sheeo.world before applications close on Friday, July 16 to apply for a chance. She explains even the process of applying gives applicants the opportunity to showcase their business to hundreds of radically generous Activators, who give feedback and often become customers.

"SheEO NZ Ventures generated $11.9 million in total revenue in 2020 through COVID," Gattung says.

"Now is the time to apply for support to propel your Venture to the next level. We have had many meaningful business successes in our SheEO NZ network, including Nisa, an organic cotton underwear label, providing 5,000 hours of work to women from refugee and migrant backgrounds in Wellington.

"The solar powered zero carbon juicer Chia Sisters is offsetting their carbon emissions by 120 percent. The Hello Cup diverted 200 million single-use period products from landfill. In 2020, one of our first Maori-led Ventures AWWA diverted 3.6 million single-use period products from landfill.

These wÄhine are making a huge difference and SheEO wants to support more of these women and non-binary led organisations from diverse backgrounds."

The Better Packaging Co. provides sustainable and customised packaging and was chosen as one of the SheEO NZ Ventures in 2019. The combination of SheEO funding, international connections and mentoring received has played an important role in helping the business go from strength-to- strength.

Last month, co-founder Rebecca Percasky won a business boosting US$100,000 (NZ$137,000) prize as the first New Zealand woman to be the South Asia and Oceania regional winner of the global International Cartier Women’s Initiative.

The Better Packaging Co. has replaced 25 million plastic bags with plant-based, home compostable alternatives since its 2018 conception by Percasky and co-founder Kate Bezar.

"We were just a year into Better Packaging when we were chosen as one of the SheEO NZ Ventures for 2019," Percasky explains.

"The funds we received were super-useful but it was the validation of us and our vision that initially gave us a real boost. Then, as we became part of the extraordinary SheEO community and began our regular coaching sessions we came to realise that’s really where the magic happens. We’ve benefited hugely from that connectedness coupled with the ‘radical generosity’ practiced by Activators and other Ventures all around the world."

This year’s successful Ventures will be whittled down by Activators to ten semi-finalists. Following an online presentation to Activators and answering questions, Activators will then individually vote for five Ventures they think should be supported in 2021.

SheEO.World founder Vicki Saunders says it has been incredible to see the impact of the SheEO New Zealand community coming together in support of Ventures.

"SheEO NZ Ventures export to 51 countries around the world and employ 106 people in environmentally and socially sustainable jobs," Saunders says.

"My focus as founder of SheEO is to support new solutions for the world’s most pressing issues; and what we are seeing from SheEO Activators and Ventures gives us hope that we can make the world a fairer, more equitable and sustainable place. We are collectively turning the institutional and ingrained bias against women and non-binary business leaders and wealth distribution on its head - and there is still much to do."

How it Works:

The SheEO model has hundreds of women (called Activators) contributing capital into a collective fund as an act of radical generosity, with the money loaned out at no interest to Women led businesses (called Ventures) working on the world’s ‘to do’ list and paid back over a five-year period. Selected Ventures also get access to women’s networks, buying power and expertise to grow their business.

Previous Successful SheEO Ventures:

2017 2018 2020

Brainfit Beany AWWA

DermNet Chia Sisters Goodbye

Pure Peony Guardian Angel Security Jobloads

ShearWarmth The Better Packaging Co. Kiri Nathan Ltd

The Hello Cup Nisa