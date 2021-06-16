Neuron Mobility given the green light to launch e-scooters and e-bikes in Hamilton

Wednesday, 16 June, 2021 - 12:23

Neuron Mobility will be launching the first of its e-scooters in Hamilton from July and e-bikes later in the year with a total permit of 500 devices

The fleet will be available to hire across the City, including Hamilton Central, Frankton, Dinsdale, Chartwell, Rototuna and Hamilton East, providing a safe, convenient and environmentally-friendly way to travel

Hamilton becomes the first city in New Zealand to host Neuron’s e-bikes, and the third city after Auckland and Dunedin, to operate Neuron’s industry-leading e-scooters

Neuron provides New Zealand’s first -- and only -- third-party insurance for rental e-scooters to protect riders and the wider community

E-scooters and e-bikes are packed with safety features including geofencing control, integrated helmets, a 111 emergency button, voice guidance, topple detection and ‘Follow my Ride’

HAMILTON, New Zealand, 16 JUNE, 2021 - Australia and New Zealand’s leading micromobility operator, Neuron Mobility, has announced that its e-scooters and e-bikes will soon be available to hire in Hamilton. In July the company will launch the first of its fleet of purpose-built e-scooters and later in the year e-bikes, with a permit for a total of 500 devices, which will be available to hire across a 130 Km2 riding area including Hamilton Central, Frankton, Dinsdale, Chartwell, Rototuna and Hamilton East.

Neuron’s e-scooters have already been well-received in Auckland, where the company has been operating since January 2020, and Dunedin where they launched in February 2020. In Hamilton, Neuron’s industry-leading, safety-first, N3 e-scooters will provide residents with a safe, convenient and socially-distanced way to travel.

Hamilton will also be the first city in New Zealand to host Neuron’s e-bikes. The e-bikes have already proven a success in Australia, and will provide Hamilton’s residents with a multi-modal transport choice based on their preference and length of trip. The pedal-assisted e-bikes may be preferred over e-scooters for longer journeys as riders are able to travel faster on bike paths, footpaths, and low-speed roads.

Zachary Wang, CEO of Neuron Mobility, said: "We are thrilled to be partnering with the Council to launch our e-scooters and e-bikes. Hamilton is really well suited to e-scooters and e-bikes which are a great way for locals and tourists to travel in a safe, convenient and fun way. "

He continued: "Riders will be able to mix and match e-bikes and e-scooters for different types of journeys all through our existing app. Our e-scooters and e-bikes are packed with cutting-edge safety features and we know from our existing operations in New Zealand that riders really appreciate this."

"We take the safety of our riders and the community seriously, and only a few weeks ago we launched New Zealand’s first third party insurance cover for e-scooters and e-bikes, which has set the standard when it comes to protecting riders and the public," said Wang.

Neuron’s e-scooters and e-bikes have been purpose-built to a commercial-grade, specifically for renting and rider safety. The N3 e-scooters have visibly larger, 11.5" wheels and wider footplates than other e-scooters, and deliver the highest levels of safety, stability and rider experience, to give users an extra level of confidence.

Both the e-bikes and e-scooters feature an app-controlled Helmet Lock, which secures a safety helmet to the device, electronically releasing it to use at the start of the booking. Riders will benefit from voice guidance to educate them on how to travel safely; a Follow My Ride feature which allows riders to share their trip with friends and family in real-time for added safety; and a 111 emergency button which can tell if someone has had a fall, then help them call the emergency services. A topple detection feature will alert Neuron’s operations team if an e-scooter or e-bike has been left on its side so it can be repositioned. Geofencing technology will control where they can be ridden and parked, and how fast they can travel in certain areas.

Riders will be able to book and use the e-scooters and e-bikes through Neuron’s user-friendly app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play and set up in a matter of minutes. Single trips will cost NZD$1 to unlock the e-scooter and 45 cents per minute thereafter. More frequent users have the option to purchase Neuron Passes, a subscription service, available in three-day (NZD$25), weekly (NZD$33), or monthly (NZD$45) options. The packages will allow users to ride as many times as they want for up to 90 minutes per day for a fixed affordable price. This will result in no additional unlocking fees and savings of up to 96%.