XRB appoints 'Climate Policy expert to lead disclosure work'

Thursday, 17 June, 2021 - 09:26

Today Chief Executive of the External Reporting Board, April Mackenzie, has announced the appointment of Dr Amelia Sharman as Director of Climate Reporting. Dr Sharman will be responsible for managing the execution and co-ordination of the Climate-related Disclosure Standard(s) project.

"I am delighted that Amelia will be joining us at the XRB to lead this important work. She brings a wealth of climate expertise and experience to this role, and I look forward to welcoming her into our management team," says Mackenzie.

"This is a priority project for the XRB, and we’re proud to be part of taking New Zealand a step closer towards a low carbon future.

I’d also like to thank the many high-calibre candidates who expressed an interest in this role", says Mackenzie.

Dr Sharman has an extensive background in climate and sustainability policy areas, most recently as Head of Policy at Ara Ake, the entity responsible for accelerating energy innovation to support New Zealand's transition to a low-emissions energy future. Previously, Dr Sharman worked for the New Zealand Productivity Commission contributing to climate and sustainability reports on New Zealand’s transition to a low-emissions economy. Most notably, Dr Sharman was at the forefront of the Commission’s analysis into climate-related financial disclosures, and subsequently developed the Commission’s final recommendation on the disclosure regime for New Zealand.