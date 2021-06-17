nib teams up with the Blues for another three years

Thursday, 17 June, 2021 - 11:22

The Blues and leading health insurer, nib New Zealand (nib) have today announced the extension of their long- standing partnership for a further three years.

The renewal will see nib retain its status as Principal Partner of the Blues until 2024, marking a decade of support of the Blues players, the club, its fans and the New Zealand community.

Blues Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Hore, said the relationship with nib has been much more than a business arrangement with the organisations sharing a common commitment to excellence and community health and support.

"That we are able to work so closely for so many years is a testament to our shared beliefs and we are fortunate to have an established brand like nib as our Principal Partner. We are excited to have them onboard for a further three years with the Blues," Mr Hore said.

nib Chief Executive Officer, Rob Hennin, said they are thrilled to be extending their partnership with the Blues, seeing it as an opportunity to continue to build nib’s strong brand awareness in the community and promote healthy messaging.

"The partnership will continue to play a key role in our overall marketing strategy, helping us continue to grow our local member base while providing the opportunity to support local health and wellbeing initiatives in the community," Mr Hennin said.

"This season, for example, we were able to connect with a number of junior rugby clubs across the Auckland region thanks to our partnership with the Blues to giveaway free mouthguards to help protect the little smiles of our future rugby players.

"It’s part of our vision of becoming a health partner, helping to keep Kiwis healthy and out of hospital. We look forward to continuing to offer these targeted health initiatives with the Blues," he added.

Looking forward to the 2022 season, the Blues are on an exciting journey to recapture the interest of rugby fans in Auckland and to make them proud of the franchise that has been an integral part of Super Rugby.

"On the field the team continues to make significant progress under the leadership of Leon MacDonald as head coach, the ongoing development of the team leaders bolstered with the return of Beauden Barrett and arrival of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, we are confident in our ability to further grow our performances on the field," Mr Hore said.

"And, after the success of the Blues Women’s debut this year against the Waitomo Chiefs, with nib as naming rights partner, we look forward to paving the way for greater representation of women and diversity in sport," he added.

Mr Hennin said nib are genuine in their commitment to partner with female sport and recently gave $10,000 to one local junior rugby club to help upgrade their facilities to be more gender-inclusive.

"Local Pakuranga Rugby Club were the recent winners of our $10k Little Legends Relay which was held at the Blues and Chiefs game last month. The money will assist the club to upgrade their changing facilities from male only to multigender to help grow female participation at their club and in the community," Mr Hennin said.

"We’re excited for what’s to come over the next three years in partnership with the Blues and are proud to have our logo sit on the front-of-jersey as we join the community to cheer on the players for a promising 2022 season," he added.