Ravinesh Kumaran elected to Natural Health Products NZ Board

Thursday, 17 June, 2021 - 12:22

The industry group that represents New Zealand’s natural health products, functional foods, complementary medicines, cosmeceuticals and nutraceuticals sectors has announced the election of one new board member and the re-election of its Chairperson.

The newly-elected Natural Health Products NZ board member Ravinesh Kumaran is the General Manager of GMP Pharmaceuticals. He is an experienced and recognised leader in the New Zealand dairy industry, with specific experience in pharmaceutical grade infant formula manufacturing and export. Before joining GMP he held executive roles within the dairy and nutraceutical manufacturing sectors.

Mr Kumaran joins the following people on the Board:

Lorraine Moser (Vitaco) - Chairperson

Samantha Gray (BioEquitas)

Jackie Herbert (New Zealand Health Manufacturing)

Chris Johnson (Anagenix)

Peter Lehrke (PharmaNZ)

Claire Quin (Alaron Products)

Phil Rasmussen (Phytomed Medicinal Herbs)

Rod Claycomb (Quantec)

Natural Health Products NZ Chairperson Lorraine Moser says Mr Kumaran will be a valuable addition to the Board: "As a key supporter of Natural Health Products New Zealand, both GMP Pharmaceuticals and Mr Kumaran are keen to improve the current regulatory complexities affecting the sector’s growth.

"GMP Pharmaceuticals is an industry pioneer and a long-standing Natural Health Products New Zealand member, and we are delighted to have Mr Kumaran join our Board".