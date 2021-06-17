New industry director for Beef + Lamb New Zealand

|
Beef + Lamb New Zealand (B+LNZ) has appointed Alex Guilleux as the new industry director on its Board.
Mr Guilleux, who begins the three-year term from 1 July 2021, is currently Managing Director of Balle Bros Foods and Markets divisions and has previously been a partner in a big four Consulting Firm in New Zealand.
He replaces Mark Clarkson, who retired from the Board in March.
B+LNZ’s Chairman Andrew Morrison said Mr Guilleux will bring strong skills to the Board.
"Alex has a wealth of experience in strategy, agribusiness, supply chains, and digital solutions and we are looking forward to him making a valuable contribution to our sheep and beef industry.
"I want to thank Mark Clarkson for his contribution to B+LNZ’s Board over the last nine years. He has been a fantastic member of the Board, his depth of knowledge and understanding of issues has been outstanding. Mark has also been a great mentor to our young directors," Mr Morrison said.
Alex’s appointment to the Board has been endorsed by the Meat Industry Association of New Zealand.
The appointment to the B+LNZ Board also sees Mr Guilleux appointed to the New Zealand Meat Board under the NZMB Act 2004.
