NZ red meat sector says UK-Australia FTA sets a benchmark for NZ negotiations

Thursday, 17 June, 2021 - 18:07

The UK-Australia Free Trade Agreement represents a useful yardstick for negotiations between New Zealand and the United Kingdom, says New Zealand’s red meat sector.

"Based on reports, the Australian deal sets a useful baseline for the New Zealand-UK negotiations with eventual tariff free access for sheepmeat and beef and zero tariff rates on in-quota trade in the interim," says Sirma Karapeeva, chief executive of the Meat Industry Association.

"However, the devil is often in the detail in trade agreements and we’ll be studying this closely when the agreement eventually comes out.

"We will be looking to achieve a better outcome in the NZ-UK FTA and we look forward to a swift conclusion of our own FTA negotiations. Unfortunately, we are still seeing a gap between rhetoric and action."

Sam McIvor, chief executive of Beef + Lamb NZ, says the agreement is a significant milestone for the UK as it seeks to forge an independent trade policy post-Brexit.

"It’s giving some better signals around the UK’s intentions to be a serious free trader. The UK-

Australia deal looks like it is a shift away from the EU protectionist model and this is welcome."