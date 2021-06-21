Tupara Morrison joins Whitireia and WelTec board of trustees

Monday, 21 June, 2021 - 11:51

Tupara Morrison (NgÄti Whakaue) has joined the board of Whitireia and WelTec as its newest member.

Tupara brings over 30 years of executive and governance experience in both the public and private sectors across the health, tertiary education, research and innovation, tourism, iwi development, and arts and culture sectors.

Hailing from Rotorua, Tupara is from the Morrison and Mitchell whÄnau of NgÄti Whakaue (NgÄti Hurungaterangi, NgÄti Pukaki koromatua hapÅ«). He is a Fellow of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand, a member of the Institute of Directors, and an accounting and finance graduate from Massey University. Tupara is employed by KÄinga Ora as the Te Kurutao Regional Manager for Northland and Auckland.

Tupara will support Whitireia and WelTec alongside his other governance commitments as a director of the Te Puia NZMACI Management Limited, industry training organisation Competenz, state-owned enterprise MetService, the Museum of Transport and Technology in Auckland, and NgÄti Whakaue Assets Trust, an investment entity for his Iwi. He also provides pro-bono directorships to Waiheke Oranga Urgent After Hours Limited, and Waka Ama New Zealand.

"We are thrilled to have Tupara join the team and his vast experience in governance will be a real asset to Whitireia and Weltec," Board Chair Justin Lester says. "Tupara is a community-minded and selfless individual who fits our values perfectly. He is joining a dedicated whÄnau who are committed to being dynamic and innovative providers of vocational education."

Tupara has well-developed networks in a number of key sectors nationally and has strong relationships with local Government bodies and central Government Ministers, Ministries and agencies. Tupara’s technical skills are in governance, financial management, MÄori and bicultural strategy, business development and strategic partnerships.

"I am excited to be back in the tertiary education sector after chairing the Waiariki Polytech Council in the early to mid 2000s and moving the organisation through the constitutional changes back then. Being part of Whitireia and WelTec’s journey through the new Te PÅ«kenga environment will be equally challenging but hopefully rewarding for the organisation, staff and the learners."