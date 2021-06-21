New Maori Women's Development Inc Online Marketplace: Te Matahoko

|
MÄori Women’s Development Inc Marketplace Te Matahoko ‘Hei Manaaki i Te Mana Wahine’ MÄori Women’s Development Inc launches its online marketplace, Te Matahoko, today, Monday, 21 June 2021.
Te Matahoko supports the vision and mission of MÄori Women’s Development Inc to encourage the economic development of wÄhine and their whÄnau (family) to ensure that MÄori contribute equitably to our cultural, spiritual, economic, social and political achievements.
MÄori Women’s Development Inc is a unique and indigenous organisation which supports MÄori women in business, showcasing their businesses to Aotearoa New Zealand, the Asia-Pacific region and other global markets and indigenous economies.
We encourage and support ‘indigenous to indigenous’ engagement, both locally and globally. An area of focus for MÄori Women’s Development Inc is to strengthen our wÄhine in innovation and digital technologies.
Our current partners are ManatÅ« WÄhine Ministry for Women and Shopify.
Shopify is committed to "making commerce better for everyone, including reducing the barriers to starting a business and supporting more indigenous voices in entrepreneurship".
Renee Graham of the APEC Policy Partnership on Women and the Economy working group states support for "the ventures of Mana Wahine and sharing success stories with international indigenous communities".
The Chairperson of MÄori Women’s Development Inc, MÄreikura Druis Barrett CNZM, QSM says "This is another welcome opportunity for our wÄhine MÄori to enhance and grow their businesses on the economic world stage. We look forward to working with our new partners, wÄhine MÄori and other international indigenous women".
Visit Te Matahoko at www.tematahoko-mwdi.co.nz or for more information email tematahoko@mwdi.co.nz
