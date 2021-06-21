SME stock exchange Catalist rings the bell

Monday, 21 June, 2021 - 13:03

New Zealand’s new SME stock exchange Catalist is open for business.

Colin Magee, Catalist’s CEO, says it will be a few weeks before the first company gets to ring the listing bell though.

Catalist has been working on listing with several businesses after receiving its licence from the Government this month and a Financial Markets Authority exemption last week.

"The priority now is ensuring those businesses have everything in place before accessing public money," Magee says.

"The businesses we’re working with will make great additions to the market and we’re looking forward to announcing who they are soon."

Catalist will provide retail investors access to growth investments that wouldn’t have been publicly accessible in the past.

Issuers on the Catalist Public Market may raise up to $20 million per year, at a lower cost, while ensuring investors have access to quality information.

"Investors and other interested parties should sign up for a Catalist account to stay updated with any listing announcements," Magee says.