Announcing the Astute New Zealand Mentor Program

Monday, 21 June, 2021 - 15:07

After recognising a need in the financial services industry for a robust, practical training and mentor program designed specifically for financial advisers, Astute Financial Management Limited (Astute New Zealand) is launching the Astute New Zealand Mentor Program.

Headed up by Astute New Zealand Business Development and Operations Manager, Joe De Sousa, the program kicks off on 01 July 2021.

"The mentor program will provide a ‘safe and professional’ learning environment for new entrants who wish to pursue a career in the mortgage adviser industry," says Mr. De Sousa.

"We are providing an affordable, structured program that will run for up to 18 months, at the end of which, advisers will be able to enter the industry with confidence and assurance. Even more importantly, clients working with these advisers are assured that their interests are at the forefront of every financial decision being made."

Along with training modules that cover compliance, code of conduct and industry regulations, the mentor program aims to work alongside new-to-the-industry advisers for 12 to 18 months, providing weekly or fortnightly check-ins, one-on-one team meetings, workshops, and team calls.

"Being a financial adviser means largely working on your own and that can be tough, especially for new entrants. Having someone to run ideas by, share concerns with, or ask questions of is invaluable. With this mentor program, we’ll be providing training and support to help grow confident, knowledgeable financial advisers," says De Sousa.

Mr. De Sousa’s own background is in banking and finance, with roles in the industry that focused on training, mentoring, and recruiting lenders, so he is well-placed to take on a mentor role.

"Having worked as a mobile mortgage manager, I understand first-hand the challenges and complexities that advisers face, and particularly now with changing regulations. There is a lot to understand and grapple with," says De Sousa.

The Astute New Zealand Mentor Program will also focus on qualifications, by supporting advisers to achieve the New Zealand Certificate in Financial Services Level 5 v 2.

In addition to support with calls, emails and face to face conversations, advisers will have access to:

Structured training modules

Lending structure support

Support during client interviews

Writing finance applications

Day-to-day moral support

"We believe that a flexible, hands-on mentor and training program can help build confident and successful advisers, and we’re excited about the impact this training program will have on the industry as a whole."