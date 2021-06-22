Vector announces new chief digital officer

Tuesday, 22 June, 2021 - 14:35

Vector has appointed Shailesh Manga to the role of chief digital officer.

Shailesh has been with Vector since 2018 in the role of group manager digital transformation. His appointment follows the resignation of Nikhil Ravishankar who is going to Air New Zealand.

Group chief executive Simon Mackenzie said Shailesh’s appointment demonstrated the depth of talent in the digital team.

"Smart use of technology and digitalisation are key enablers of Vector’s strategy to transform the energy sector. Shailesh has been a champion of our strategy and his appointment as CDO will see Vector continue to accelerate progress.

"We have ambitious work plans such as our strategic alliance with Amazon Web Services and growing Vector Technology Services. Shailesh will keep up the momentum on these and other projects and I look forward to his contribution to my executive team."

Shailesh started his career as a physicist and has worked globally with leading technology companies as well as growing two successful start-ups.