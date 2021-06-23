Bus operator suprised at rejection off latest pay offer

Wednesday, 23 June, 2021 - 15:13

NZ Bus says it is surprised at the rejection of its latest pay offer to Wellington bus drivers.

The revised offer was developed with help from Greater Wellington Regional Council and recommended to drivers by the Tramways Union.

"The decision is a surprise because the offer meant our drivers would be the best paid with best conditions in the industry," says Chief Operating Officer Jay Zmijewski.

"We know commuters and ratepayers will be running out of patience while we try to negotiate and fair and equitable outcome for all parties.

"The company will talk to the Regional Council and Union and consider its next steps."

NZ Bus is committed to being a responsible and successful employer and public transport operator for the long-term.