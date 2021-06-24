Gull offers 10 cent discount after week of global increases

Thursday, 24 June, 2021 - 08:30

10 Cents Off All Fuel Types From 7AM Thursday 24 June 2021 until 12PM midday Friday 25 June 2021

24 June 2021, Auckland - After a week of surging global oil prices hitting the pumps with sharp increases in fuel prices Gull is giving kiwi motorists some welcome relief with a 10 cent per litre discount day.

The June Discount Day will apply to all Gull’s fuel types across the company’s entire network from 7:00AM on 24 June 2021 until 12:00PM midday on Friday 25 June 2021.

The price of oil has increased for a fourth straight week in a row as gain as signs of a global demand recovery and strong US demand growth is being passed onto motorists everywhere including New Zealand. Some oil analysts even predict the world runs the risk of facing an acute deficit of oil and gas in the near term.

Gull’s Pricing Analyst, Crystal Feist, says Gull jumps at any chance to buck the price trends and give back savings to Kiwi motorists and ls with decent discounts.

"Gull’s Discount Days are now our recognised way of giving back to the loyal communities that support us. As always there is no minimum spend and no maximum fill restrictions. Our price boards and pump prices are simply dropped from 7:00am today for as much or as little fuel as you like so you can get out and enjoy time with your family."

At the majority of Gull outlets where Gull controls retail prices across the country, average prices will be as follows during the above-mentioned time frame:

Regular (91) $2.067

Force 10 (98) $2.267

Diesel $1.327

Lowest priced North Island sites outside of Auckland region as below:

Atiamuri

Offering the lowest North Island regular (91) price

$1.957 per litre

Te Kuiti

Offering the lowest North Island diesel price

$1.217 per litre

Woolston

Offering the lowest South Island regular (91) price

$1.957 per litre

Maheno

Offering the lowest South Island diesel price

$1.217 per litre

All pricing across the Gull network is GST inclusive.

--Please note average prices quoted above are across sites where Gull controls the retail fuel price. Discounts are applied directly to the price board and pump price from the day before.