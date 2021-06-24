New logo, visual identity for NZ Post

Thursday, 24 June, 2021 - 06:00

NZ Post has brought CourierPost, Pace and Rural Post under the single banner of NZ Post, with a new logo and refreshed visual identity.

NZ Post Chief Executive David Walsh says the new logo and visual identity for NZ Post represent the changes that have been happening inside the business for some time.

"NZ Post is famous for delivering mail and our posties and delivery contractors are proud to play an important role in connecting communities across New Zealand, with both mail and parcels - but we have been going through a period of transformational change, as the number of letters being sent continues to drop, while online shopping drives huge growth in parcel delivery.

"NZ Post has been connecting New Zealanders for over 180 years, but these days we are delivering more parcels than our friends in the Post Office in 1840 could ever have imagined.

"Last Christmas we delivered three parcels per second to New Zealanders - but not everyone realised it was us out there delivering, because our CourierPost vans had a different colour and look from the rest of NZ Post. Bringing all our brands under NZ Post, and creating a distinctive new look for the range of services, means New Zealanders will know it’s us delivering for them and supporting local eCommerce businesses to grow, both domestically and internationally.

"We’re very excited about the new logo and visual identity. The new logo has several different interpretations -roads, ribbons, connections, movement and energy - and of course, ‘P’ for Post, all things that represent us and what we do. The new logo represents the new NZ Post.

"The new colours include a nod to our history by retaining our famous red, while introducing blue so we stand out from our competitors. Our new look has been tested to ensure safety and visibility for our posties and delivery contractors while they are out and about delivering," says David.

New Zealanders will start to see the new NZ Post from today, but the new logo and visual identity won’t be seen everywhere overnight.

"We are rolling out the new look of NZ Post in the most cost effective way possible. This means it’ll take about three years until all of our stores, vans, trucks, uniforms and signage appear in the new colours and with the new logo," says David.

NZ Post’s latest eCommerce research, The Full Download, shows that online shopping in New Zealand increased about 25% last year - with Kiwis spending over $5.8 billion and online shopping spiking at a 105% increase during COVID Alert Level 3 in 2020.

"An increase in Kiwis clicking ‘add to cart’ means an increase in parcels that need delivering. To meet this demand, we are investing over $170 million in our parcel processing infrastructure. We’re building new parcel processing sites in Wellington, Auckland and Christchurch and are loading these sites up with state-of the-art technology, that will scan and sort parcels at a super-fast rate.

"For our international customers and partners, it’s business as usual, with the same service operating for inbound and outbound parcels and mail items," says David.

NZ Post person to person sending of all mail and parcels within New Zealand is now Carbon Neutral and delivered in recycled packaging to minimise our impact on the environment.