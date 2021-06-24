Nearly a quarter of New Zealanders now read AA Directions

Thursday, 24 June, 2021 - 13:00

AA Directions had an average issue readership of 991,000 between April 2020 and March 2021, the just-released Nielsen CMI Magazine Topline figures show. This was an increase of 54,000 year-on-year.

AA Directions Editor Kath Webster, who recently celebrated 20 years with the magazine, says the magazine’s celebration of New Zealand and New Zealanders clearly resonates with readers.

"This is our constant focus, with each issue looking at a different facet of Kiwi life. Over the past year that’s seen us celebrate rural New Zealand, small New Zealand-owned businesses and most recently, Kiwis who have come back to Aotearoa since the Covid-19 pandemic swept the globe.

"We’ve also developed new content categories which reflect new areas of focus for the AA, such as AA Home. It’s been great fun delving into home and lifestyle topics. The AA has also extended its reach further into the world of finance and we’ve introduced stories about that, alongside topics addressing economic wellbeing."

Having such a huge audience means continually striving to find the right mix of content with wide appeal that’s genuine, relevant and engaging, Kath says.

"As the AA grows, so too does AA Directions, with a rich variety of content. I reckon these latest readership numbers suggest we’re getting it about right."

AA Directions is an AA Membership benefit.