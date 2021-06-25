Lifestyle market remains robust - REINZ

Friday, 25 June, 2021 - 09:58

Data released today by the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) shows there were 154 fewer lifestyle property sales (-5.9%) for the three months ended May 2021 than for the three months ended April 2021. Overall, there were 2,462 lifestyle property sales in the three months ended May 2021, compared to 1,222 lifestyle property sales for the three months ended May 2020 (+101.5%), and 2,616 lifestyle property sales for the three months ended April 2021.

10,396 lifestyle properties were sold in the year to May 2021, 3,872 (+59.4%) more than were sold in the year to May 2020. The value of lifestyle properties sold was $10.30 billion for the year to May 2021.

The median price for all lifestyle properties sold in the three months to May 2021 was $905,000 and was $185,500 higher compared to the three months ended May 2020 (+25.8%). The median price for Bare land Lifestyle properties sold in the three months to May 2021 was $436,000 and was $86,000 higher compared to the three months ended May 2020 (+24.6%). The median price for Farmlet Lifestyle properties sold in the three months to May 2021 was $1,050,000 and was $200,000 higher compared to the three months ended May 2020 (+23.5%).

Brian Peacocke, Rural Spokesman, at REINZ says: "Sales data for the 3 month period ending May 2021 again confirms how solid the market for lifestyle currently is, with a continuation of very strong volumes of sales and a very strong median price.

"Looking forward and as is normally the case when winter descends, sales activity is anticipated to slow if for no other reason than, in tandem with the residential market, availability of property is quite restricted.

"Amongst the variety of factors impacting as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, it would appear that due to constraints applying to overseas travel in particular, and the risks associated with some holiday destinations, people are currently focusing on their domestic situations, their general well-being and quality of their lifestyle, these factors being quite significant influences within the current market.

"Given the above referred to factors, it is likely the current momentum in volume and price will continue, seasonal variations aside," he concludes.

Observations from around the country include the following:

Upper North Island

A lift in sales volumes in Northland for May compared to the previous month, with well spread activity but an easing in the median price. By comparison, Auckland results were down in both numbers and price with Rodney district maintaining dominance over the south side of the city

Waikato activity has continued to focus predominantly on the localities adjoining Hamilton and Cambridge, with the overall region experiencing a slight easing in numbers but a strengthening in price

Bay of Plenty/Rotorua districts have endured an easing of 20% in sales numbers and a holding of the median price, with the majority of activity centred within easy travelling distance of Tauranga City.

Mid-North Island

Although modest in volume, Gisborne remains consistent, whilst Hawke’s Bay figures have fallen 31% from the previous month, the redeeming feature however, being a 6.5% lift in price

Taranaki sales have recovered strongly during May with a 78% lift in numbers and a 30% lift in price over the last 12 months, with New Plymouth district retaining the lion’s share of the market.

Lower North Island

General activity throughout Manawatu/Wanganui remains on par for numbers currently but the easing in price experienced may reflect the quality of the offering

Wellington/Wairarapa saw sales volumes decrease, but nevertheless, has experienced a big lift in volumes over the last 12 months; prices have increased incrementally.

Upper South Island

In tandem with their northern compatriots, the Nelson/Tasman/Marlborough region has experienced a major lift in sales from the equivalent period in 2020, with Tasman district holding the edge; prices throughout have moved ahead at a steadier rate

Canterbury is benefiting from an influx of buyers as more people elect to work from home wherever possible and commute to workplaces such as in the North Island or beyond as required. Sales volumes have lifted 125% in the last 12 months with the benefits shared evenly across the province, albeit recent pricing has experienced a slight check

West Coast has improved correspondingly although price increases have registered at a lesser rate.

Lower South Island

Otago figures emulate other regions by showing a 77% lift in sales over the last 12 months, with Central Otago and the Queenstown/Lakes district also experiencing the benefits of out-of-district buyers as is the case in Canterbury; prices have improved 29% during that period

Southland maintained a competitive performance over the last 12 months, gaining 62% in volume and 19% in price, but peeled off the pace with sales numbers for May easing 14% from the figures achieved in April.

13 regions recorded an increase in sales compared to May 2020, with Waikato (+228 sales) and Auckland (+207 sales) observing the biggest increases. West Coast (+25 sales) and Southland (+31) recorded the smallest increases in sales in the three months to May 2021 compared to the three months to May 2020. Compared to the three months to April 2021, 2 regions recorded an increase in sales.

12 regions saw the median price of lifestyle blocks increase between the three months ending May 2020 and the three months ending May 2021. The most notable examples were in Gisborne/Hawke’s Bay (+60%) and Manawatu-Wanganui (+49%) with the biggest decrease being in West Coast (-8%).

The median number of days to sell for lifestyle properties was 33 days less in the three months to May 2021 than in the three months to May 2020, sitting at 43 days. Manawatu-Wanganui (33) and Southland and Wellington (35) recorded the shortest number of days to sell in May 2021. West Coast (85) and Otago (57) recorded the longest number of days to sell.