Westpac McDermott Miller Employment Confidence June 2021

Friday, 25 June, 2021 - 10:00

The Westpac McDermott Miller Employment Confidence Index rose 4.4 points in the June quarter, taking it to a level of 103.9.

Michael Gordon, Acting Chief Economist for Westpac, noted that "confidence about labour market conditions is now slightly higher than it was at the end of 2019, before Covid-19 intervened."

The rise in confidence was led by a strong lift in perceptions about current job opportunities. "This matches the rise in job advertisements over recent months, and confirms that the demand for labour is strong at the moment," said Mr Gordon.

However, other aspects of the survey suggest some caution around the recent stories of labour shortages. Workers were actually less confident about their future earnings and job security than they were in March.

"When skills are in short supply, we’d expect that those workers who already have the relevant skills would find themselves in hot demand," said Mr Gordon. "But this survey suggests that workers don’t feel as though they’re in the driver’s seat."

"Confidence amongst employees working in the private sector has risen sharply since last quarter, and they are optimistic for the first time since December 2019 (104.9 in June, an increase of 10.4 points since March). In contrast, public sector employees have seen a drop in confidence of 5.8 points to 103.9 over the last quarter," observed Imogen Rendall, Market

Research Director of McDermott Miller Limited. "Concerns around future employment opportunities and conditions appear to be impacting on confidence amongst those in the public sector, while a strongly positive view of the current job market is driving up confidence amongst those in the private sector," commented Ms Rendall.

"All age groups have seen a rise in employment confidence since March, and the increase has been strongest amongst those aged 50 plus. This older age group is now cautiously optimistic at 100.6, an increase of 8.1 points from last quarter, and at the highest since the beginning of the pandemic. Confidence amongst young people aged 18 to 29 has increased 5.1 points to 103.4 and amongst those aged 30 to 49 it has increased slightly by 0.8 points to 104.3," noted Ms Rendall.

A full description of the background and specifications of the survey are attached. The survey was conducted over 1-12 June 2021, with a sample size of 1,555. An index number over 100 indicates that optimists outnumber pessimists. The margin of error of the survey is 2.5%.