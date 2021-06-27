Deloitte appoints new Chief Executive and Chair

Sunday, 27 June, 2021 - 15:00

Deloitte New Zealand has announced the appointment of a new Chief Executive and Chair which took effect from 1 June 2021.

These appointments see Mike Horne replace Thomas Pippos as Chief Executive with Mr Pippos moving to the Chair role. Mr Horne will be based in Auckland and Mr Pippos will remain in Wellington.

Prior to becoming Chief Executive, Mr Horne was the Asia Pacific Deloitte Private Lead as well as serving as the New Zealand firm’s Chief Operating Officer over the last 12 months.

Under his leadership, Deloitte Private across Asia Pacific grew strongly to represent almost a quarter of the firm’s revenues, an estimated 10,000 professionals, and occupy a leading position in more than 14 markets.

Mr Horne says he is looking forward to the new challenge of leading the New Zealand firm and its approximately 1500 national team, including 143 equity partners, located in seven offices across the country.

Mr Horne first joined Deloitte as a graduate in 1994, becoming a Partner in 2002. He was the Managing Partner of the Dunedin office from 2014-2018 and sat on the Deloitte NZ board from 2012-2019.

"I have spent my entire working life at Deloitte, including in Australia, the UK and more recently across Asia Pacific, and to now be leading the New Zealand firm is an absolute privilege," said Mr Horne.

"Mike’s deep experience and understanding of the New Zealand firm, coupled with his track record and connections with Deloitte Asia Pacific and globally, made appointing him an easy decision" said outgoing Chairman Ross Milne.

Mr Milne noted that "Deloitte in New Zealand has materially outperformed the market during Thomas’s term as Chief Executive, growing each year including fiscal 2021, to now have 13 more partners than when the pandemic hit".

Mr Pippos has served as Deloitte Chief Executive since November 2011, prior to which he had been the Managing Tax Partner for New Zealand and a member of Deloitte’s Management Group for over 22 years, since 1999.

In his new role as Chairman, Mr Pippos will work closely with Mr Horne and the remainder of the new Board and Management team.

Mr Pippos will also serve on the Deloitte Asia Pacific Board with Mr Horne continuing to serve on the Deloitte Asia-Pacific Regional Executive.

Mr Pippos and Mr Horne also wanted to recognise the contribution of outgoing Chairman Ross Milne who has been in the position for nine years and a Tax Partner for 23 years.

Under Mr Milne’s term as Chair, not only has the Firm gone from strength to strength, it has materially enhanced the diversity of its leaders and also now has more than 25% of partners being female, with largely equal gender representation on the Board and Management Group.