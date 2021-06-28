Ben Thomson named new chair of Carbon and Energy Professionals

Monday, 28 June, 2021 - 12:21

Carbon and Energy Professionals today announced its new Chair will be Ben Thomson of Lumen Engineering.

Wellington based Thomson leads Lumen’s NZ energy and carbon team. He is a graduate of Otago University’s Energy Management programme and is a Chartered Member of Engineering New Zealand.

Thomson also sits on CEP’s Training and Accreditation Committee and is taking a lead role in ensuring New Zealand’s capacity building and certification in energy and carbon management is world class.

Commenting on his appointment, Thomson said: "It’s a huge honour to be appointed Chair of CEP. CEP members have enormous depth and breadth of knowledge in efficiency and decarbonisation and to have their confidence is very humbling. New Zealand faces an enormous challenge in tackling our emissions and CEP is one of the most important players in delivering a low emissions economy through building capacity and providing quality assurance of individuals in the carbon services market."

On handing over the reins, previous Chair, Yvonne Gilmore, said: "It’s great to see the next generation of industry leaders coming to the fore. Ben epitomises a new generation of climate conscious, caring professionals and brings a fresh face and fresh ideas to the Chair’s role. It’s going to be an exciting decade for New Zealand, CEP and the carbon and energy profession. Ben will be a great leader for us."