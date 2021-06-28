Hastings Distillers takes top liqueur trophy, launches bespoke tastings

Monday, 28 June, 2021 - 12:35

Hastings Distillers has unveiled a new, super-premium tasting experience now available at its plush Heretaunga Street tasting room.

The Hawke’s Bay distillery’s Bespoke Tasting offers those with an interest in the flavour profiles and ingredients of gin, or those wanting to broaden their gin knowledge, a special 90-minute guided tasting.

Guests begin their flight with a L’Opera aperitif, which took home the trophy for Best New Zealand Liqueur at last weekend’s prestigious New Zealand Spirits Awards (NZSA). A deliciously citrusy blend of organically grown Seville oranges, roots and flowers, it’s a natural alternative to Campari and perfect served simply with a splash of sparkling water, or in a Negroni.

Then, a series of handcrafted Hastings Distillers gins are served along with a platter of local cheeses, olives, figs, freshly baked bread and condiments to complement the spirits. To conclude, participants are invited to select a cocktail of their choice from the menu.

The range of gins served during the Bespoke Tasting include the popular East Block 200, which took out double gold at the NZSA, as well as the International Wine and Spirit Competition gold-medal winning Albertine.

Kate Galloway and David Ramonteu, who founded Hastings Distillers in 2019, say their recent wins at the NZSA are a huge honour.

"Our L’Opera aperitif and East Block 200 gin are quite quickly growing a dedicated following, who enjoy their balance and boldness," says David. "We were absolutely delighted to accept such an important trophy on Saturday night, and it was also a great pleasure to spend time with fellow craft and boutique spirit producers at the competition dinner."

Other gins and liqueurs available exclusively through the Bespoke Tasting change according to season or whim, says Kate. "Guests will be able to dip into our small catalogue of interesting, exclusive or one-off gins," she says. "If we’ve produced something special or seasonal, we’ll be sure to have it available."

Based within Hastings’ exciting and quickly expanding East 200 precinct, Hastings Distillers offers New Zealand’s first Biogro-certified organic spirits and liqueurs. A stylish, French salon-inspired tasting room is open for flights, bites (the menu of small plates available includes locally sourced goat’s cheese, mushroom wontons and pita with hummus and dukkah) and bottles are able to be purchased to enjoy at home either here, or via the online store.

The Bespoke Tasting is available to those who wish to delve deeply into the world of gin, understand the components and techniques used in crafting Hastings Distillers’ range, discover biodynamics and its role in creating gin and ask any questions. Kate says it’s also an excellent opportunity for her and David to share their passion for premium spirits, and to engage more fully with their customers. "We enjoy getting to know our guests, and being able to step away from the day-to-day to sit, taste, laugh and learn with them."

Bespoke Tasting bookings are essential. To reserve a spot, or for more information on Hastings Distillers, please visit the website https://www.hastingsdistillers.com or phone 06 870 3991.

L’Opera Bitter Orange Aperitif 700ml: $55

East Block 200 Gin 700ml: $75

Bespoke Tasting 90mins: $90 per person