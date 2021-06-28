Soda's new competition invites New Zealand’s female founders to Rise Up

Monday, 28 June, 2021 - 17:14

Soda is searching for ambitious female entrepreneurs from around New Zealand to apply for its new seed grant competition - Rise Up - and be in to win $10,000.

Sponsored by Callaghan Innovation, Wintec and Chow:Hill Architects, Rise Up is targeted at Kiwi female entrepreneurs - regardless of their age, where they live or how much business experience they have.

"We know that women have phenomenal business ideas as well as the ability to transform these ideas into successful businesses. At Soda we work with inspirational female founders and business mentors every day. However, women are still heavily underrepresented in entrepreneur statistics so our hope it that Rise Up will remove some of the barriers that prevent more women from becoming entrepreneurs and encourage more women to create their own success story," says Soda CEO, Erin Wansbrough.

Applications for Rise Up open on 1 July 2021 and close on 30 July 2021. Five female entrepreneurs will be selected to go through a founder-focused workshop series on topics such as storytelling, owning your brand, pitch coaching and raising capital as a female.

The competition will culminate in a pitch night on 25 August 2021 where the five finalists will pitch their business idea to a panel of high-profile judges. Runners-up will receive one-on-one mentoring with Soda’s industry experts and the winner will receive $10,000 cash to help propel their business to the next level. The event will be open to the public with guests encouraged to vote for a People's Choice winner.

Emily Heazlewood, Director Partnerships and Growth - Snowball Effect, judged one of Soda’s seed grant competitions and said: "Seed grant competitions are an opportunity to develop connections, obtain support, and be introduced to strategic people in the industry to help your company accelerate. Soda does an excellent job of assisting businesses in positioning and presenting themselves in order to generate enthusiasm and action. While judging I've been amazed by companies who have hustled hard to get to where they are with so few resources."

To find out more and apply, go to www.sodainc.com/riseup